On the eve of joining Podemos, Moro closes contract with consultancy | Policy

The contract of the former federal judge and former minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro with the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal was closed and will only be valid until this Sunday. With the termination agreement, Moro is free to join the We can , in a ceremony that is already scheduled for November 10, in Brasília.

Initially, the contract ran until October 31, 2022, but it was terminated. The information was initially released by the newspaper “O Globo” and confirmed by the report.

When contacted, Alvarez & Marsal does not confirm the information, but sources in the report say that the end of the relationship between Moro and the consulting company has already been agreed upon. On November 1, an official statement must be released by the parties.

1 of 1 Sergio Moro — Photo: Denio Simoes/Valor Sergio Moro — Photo: Denio Simoes/Valor

Podemos intends to launch former government minister Jair Bolsonaro in the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic. The party was already planning to start preparations for announcing the affiliation as of November 1, when Moro will no longer be connected to Alvarez & Marsal.

At the end of September, Moro came to Brazil for talks with members of Podemos, which reaffirmed the invitation to participate in the presidential contest.

If he actually accepts to enter the dispute for Planalto, he would face not only Bolsonaro, whose government he served until April 2020, but also former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who was convicted by Moro in Operation- Car wash.

As a result, Lula was arrested and prevented from running for elections. This year, however, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) said that Moro was partial in conducting the processes and annulled his sentences against Lula, which restored the PT’s political rights.

In a survey by PoderData released last Wednesday, Moro appears with 8% of voting intentions. In third place, he is behind Bolsonaro, with 28%, and Lula, 35%.

At Podemos, the expectation is that, if the candidacy is confirmed, Moro will be able to double the current index “easily” in polling intention polls.