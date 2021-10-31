On the eve of the start of COP 26, world leaders discuss stronger actions against global warming | National Newspaper

Thousands of people took advantage of the G20 leaders’ meeting in Rome to demand stronger actions in defense of the environment. Students, workers, union representatives and activists participated in the demonstration.

A protester claims that the development model of the largest economies on the planet is not sustainable. And it defends that the people have greater participation in decisions about the climate emergency.

In Glasgow, the population also filled the streets the day before the start of COP 26. Who has already arrived there was the activist Greta Thunberg, after having participated in a demonstration on Friday (29) in London. She and young activists intend to put pressure on politicians.

Six years ago, at COP 21, nearly 200 heads of government signed the Paris Agreement, with targets to prevent the planet from getting more than 1.5°C warmer, which will be devastating, according to scientists.

Now, a year late because of the pandemic, leaders must make new, more ambitious contributions. More than that, concrete action plans are expected.