Palmeiras squad: Verdão squad trains set-piece before trip to Porto Alegre | palm trees

Palmeiras ended early this Saturday afternoon its preparation for the confrontation against Grêmio, which will be played this Sunday, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre.

At the Football Academy, the coaching staff showed videos of a tactical activity with the group. On the field, Abel and his assistants worked dead balls with the athletes, in defensive and offensive plays.

Mayke, in transition, and Jorge, recovering from a muscle injury, remain out of the team. Returned to training, Gabriel Menino is once again available to the technical committee.

Palmeiras can be climbed with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano.

Verdão is in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão with 49 points, ten behind Atlético-MG.

