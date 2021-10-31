Parnaíba starts to have daily flights coming from Fortaleza from December – Parnaiba

Photo: Parnaiba City Hall/Disclosure/Site

As of December 12, the municipality of Parnaíba, on the coast of Piauí, will receive daily flights from Fortaleza-CE. The city in Piauí is part of the Rota das Emoções, whose main destinations are Lençóis Maranhenses, the Delta of the River Parnaíba and Jericoacoara, respectively, the main tourist destinations in the states of Maranhão, Piauí and Ceará.

In addition to flights coming from Fortaleza, Parnaíba will also have more options for flights coming from the capital Teresina. with capacity for 70 passengers.

The sale of airline tickets to two destinations that make up the Rota das Emoções, namely Parnaíba, in Piauí, and Jericoacoara, in Ceará, has already started with Voepass.

“A happiness to be able to see what we articulated back there happening. With more of these flights, we will have a great boost to attract new tourists”, highlights Carina Câmara, Secretary of State for Tourism of Piauí, the manager, adding that Parnaíba already receives flights from Azul Linhas Aéreas on Wednesdays and Sundays.

In addition to the conventional ticket, the company will offer the possibility of purchasing the “Passport of Emotions”, which will allow customers flexibility in scheduling the trip both for the date and for the definition of destinations. The passport will be available for sale from November 5th.

