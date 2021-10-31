Patients without full vaccination are the majority of those admitted by Covid-19 to hospitals in at least five states

SAO PAULO — A survey carried out by GLOBO in the states and capitals, together with the Federal District, showed that, in at least five states, out of every ten hospitalized by Covid-19, eight had not completed the vaccination schedule or were totally unprotected. Capitals of three other units of the federation have between seven and nine patients without immunization for every ten hospitalized.

The data offered by the states follow different methods of analysis: in Amazonas (where 84.6% of hospitalized patients had not had full immunization or even started), the data are from October 19th. In Minas Gerais (85.1%), the entire period up to October 26 is evaluated. In Paraíba (86.3%), data for the entire year of 2021 is also used, as well as in Tocantins (85.7%). Pernambuco only has data for July (89.6%).

There are states that register slightly lower averages: in Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão, in addition to the Federal District, around 60% had not started or completed vaccination.

Impact of the unvaccinated on hospital networks Photo: O GLOBO Survey

Among the capitals, the one that indicates the greatest relevance of vaccination among hospitalized patients is Rio de Janeiro: 94% of those currently hospitalized in the city’s network have no complete vaccination schedule or no dose of the immunizing agent. In Curitiba, 91% of admissions until the third week of the month occurred among non-immunized patients. In Cuiabá, between September and October, 76% of those hospitalized by Covid were without vaccination. While in Recife 64.2% of the hospitalized patients had no record of any dose or had an incomplete vaccination schedule.

In states without data relating hospitalizations and immunization, referral hospitals indicate the influence of vaccination. In Moinhos de Vento, Porto Alegre, 35% of those hospitalized by Covid had not been vaccinated, or did not report. And 5% had only taken one dose. The lower numbers of non-vaccinated hospitalized, in relation to other regions, also remind that, despite the significant reduction in the number of hospitalizations and deaths with the advance of vaccination, the immunizing agent does not reduce the risk of hospitalization. Age and preexisting illnesses must also be considered.

— The vaccine reduces the incidence of severe forms. However, a small percentage of patients, especially with comorbidities and the elderly, may require hospitalization — says intensive care specialist Juçara Gasparetto Maccari, medical manager of Moinhos de Vento.

In the city of São Paulo, the scenario is similar: 24% of hospitalized patients do not have a complete scheme, according to the Municipal Health Department. Data from the Health Department of Campo Grande (MS) go in the same direction. About 60% of patients who died from Covid in September and October had received one or two doses of vaccine. But the age of the vast majority of victims — 61 years or more — justifies the need for the booster dose, says the folder.

Although knowing the vaccination profile of those who currently occupy hospital beds is of great importance when monitoring the unfolding of the disease, many states do not have information on the subject in their Health Departments. At least São Paulo, Bahia, Roraima and Rio Grande do South does not have a database that offers this information to local managers. As well as the capitals Belo Horizonte, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Rio Branco and Salvador.

There is a justification that filling in information about the vaccination of internees in the Ministry of Health’s computerized systems is not mandatory. What leads some health managers not to inform the patients’ situation.

– One of the great difficulties we have is that these data look in the rearview mirror. We know how things were last month, 40 days ago, but not in real time. What in decision-making is very bad — says Renato Kfouri, from the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (Sbim). — All information on managing a pandemic is helpful.

Sought by the report, the Ministry of Health said that this is a complex survey, and that a national study is still being prepared.

International scene

It is not only in Brazil that the impact of the unvaccinated on the health system is great. The Israeli Ministry of Health, for example, released the prevalence of those who did not receive the needlesticks in data on deaths and hospitalizations last September. In them, it is possible to observe that 75% of those killed by Covid-19 under 60 years of age were not vaccinated. In addition, the government still shows that 82% of hospitalized patients in critical condition under 60 years were not vaccinated.

Another survey, carried out by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, in the USA, shows that those who are not fully vaccinated represent 95% of hospitalizations and 97% of deaths, when the magnifying glass is extended between the period from January to September this year.