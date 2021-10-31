Paulista Invoice: deadline for using credit in the IPVA ends this Sunday (31)

Vehicle owners in São Paulo who wish to pay the 2022 Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) using the credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista have until this Sunday (31) to make the request.
According to the Department of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo, October is the only month in which consumers registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista can request the use of credits to reduce the tax.
Consumers can use their balance in the program to pay the total or partial amount of IPVA for the next year, with no minimum stipulated amount. However, the vehicle must be registered in the name of the consumer registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista for the operation to be valid.
The amounts can only be used to reduce the value of the IPVA, that is, it does not apply to licensing fees, DPVAT and fines, if any. After opting for tax rebate, the amount cannot be returned, even if the car is sold.
If the amount sent to settle the IPVA of stolen and stolen vehicles is more than necessary or undue, the money will be refunded in the Invoice Paulista account.
In October of last year, 20,846 consumers made the request for the abatement of IPVA this year, totaling around R$ 1.4 million, according to the folder.
How to use credits
- Go to the Nota Fiscal Paulista website
- Inform your CPF and registered password. Click on “I’m not a robot” and go to “Login”
- A screen will appear with information about the option to use credits for IPVA deduction. Go to “Continue”
- In the bar in red, access the menu “checking account” and then click on “Use Credits”
- Select the option “Discharge or deduction in the amount of IPVA”
- Enter the Renavan number and click on the word “verify”
- If the numbering is correct, the system enables the “confirm” button and the field for the vehicle owner to inform the amount they are going to use (beside, it will appear how much credit you currently have)
- After clicking “confirm”, the system will show a form with the owner’s name and all the details of the car (plate, Renavan, brand/model, year of manufacture, fuel), in addition to the credit amount used
- Click “confirm” or “correct data”
The transfer of credits for IPVA deduction is irreversible, that is, once confirmed, it cannot be modified.
