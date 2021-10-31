Paulo Gustavo’s Birthday becomes Humor Day in Rio de Janeiro | National Newspaper

“Laughing is an act of resistance”: a A phrase said by Paulo Gustavo in one of his last appearances on TV filled with light the façade of MAC – the Museum of Contemporary Art of Niterói, on the shores of Guanabara Bay.

The projection this Saturday night is part of a tribute by the Multishow channel to the memory of the artist who was born and raised in the city. The father and stepmother watched emotionally.

The message also featured shirts worn by relatives and friends, who made a chain of affection on social media. And a lot of people stopped to see it up close and register.

Paulo Gustavo had such a strong presence that he was the show itself. Hard to look at him and not smile. Only on one stage, 354 episodes were recorded for the program “Vai Que Cola”, by Multishow.

This Saturday, Paulo Gustavo would be 43 years old. In honor of the artist’s memory, October 30th becomes Humor Day in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

From this Saturday (30), on the channel’s initiative and with the support of the family, the date will enter the state’s official calendar. Paulo Gustavo died in May this year as a victim of Covid. The date was created so that the comedian’s legacy will never be forgotten.

“A day to celebrate love, to remember, to eternalize too. I think it’s another day, but a super special day to always stay in the affective memory and celebrate as you can, right? How he would like you to celebrate and always vibrate in love and energy, in good humor, in joy”, says Thales Bretas, doctor and widower of Paulo Gustavo.

The tribute is a demonstration of love for those who have dedicated their lives to cheering the audience and whoever is around.

“We were very happy to receive the news that now, October 30th, Paulo’s birthday, is Humor Day, because Paulo is that laugh, it’s the biggest laugh I’ve ever seen. Culture is fundamental to the formation of a people. And humor is fundamental to this critical observational look at everything that is going on. So, I hope people understand that Paulo is still alive in his work and that a country without his culture does not survive”, says Tatá Werneck.