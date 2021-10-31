Perrone: At war between agent and Corinthians over GP renewal takes the worst – Blog do Perrone

The war that turned into the discussion about the renewal of Gabriel Pereira’s contract with Corinthians has already left one wounded: the striker.

Regardless of how the telenovela ends, GP will have to manage the damage done to his relationship with Fiel.

If he leaves the club, he will carry the unfair mercenary stamp, which part of the crowd is ready to apply.

It would be unfair because the athlete is a professional. As such, it is normal for you to balance your future salary when choosing where to work. We all do it.

On the other hand, staying at Alvinegro would not solve the problem. When he performs well, ok. But, in bad times, the tendency is for a portion of the fans to remember the turbulent renewal and get more in the foot of the attacker.

This situation is the result of the fact that the club’s board and his manager, Ivan Rocha, did not shield the player.

In an arm wrestling like this, rottenness from both sides leaks into the press. Fans are scolding with top hats, businessmen and players. But the athlete is the only one who will be on the field to be booed.

Managers and entrepreneurs should have accelerated the process, which would leave GP exposed for less time.

The athlete’s agent took a while to manifest. When he did, his client’s image had already suffered in the face of a significant portion of the crowd.

For this columnist, when giving an interview for the program “Baita Amigos”, presented by Neto, the athlete’s representative was more concerned with shining his image than Gabriel’s.

The role of the entrepreneur is not just to fight for the best remuneration for his agent. It’s also up to him to help protect the player’s image. In this case, any strategies to shield the athlete were not noticeable.

The board should also think about it, as the player is important for the team today. Greater attention paid to Gabriel would have avoided the raised possibility of him not playing until his contractual situation is resolved.

And if all goes well, Gabriel Pereira will remain at Corinthians. In this scenario, it would be in the interest of top hats that the GP’s image in front of the crowd remained intact.

But the board’s thinking was short term. Otherwise, the renewal would have been resolved sooner as the player’s commitment to the club ends at the end of March, and he can already sign pre-contract with another team.