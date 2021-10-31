Petrobras: After anticipating BRL 63.4 billion in dividends, the company expects to pay even more to shareholders in the 4th quarter

RIO – After announcing that it will anticipate a total of R$ 63.4 billion in dividends to shareholders for fiscal year 2021, Petrobras expects to raise this amount even further in the fourth quarter of this year.

On Thursday, the state-owned company announced R$ 31.8 billion in anticipation of profits. In August, the company had already informed a distribution of R$ 31.6 billion.

Adventure: Meet ‘The Rig’, the first oil rig amusement park

During the call with investors to talk about the profit of BRL 31.1 billion in the third quarter, the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, recalled that the Union, as a controlling shareholder, will receive BRL 23.3 billion in dividends and that the state-owned company does not pursue profit for profit.

Rodrigo Araujo Alves is Petrobras’ Financial and Investor Relations Director Photo: Reproduction/ Bruno Rosa

Rodrigo Araujo Alves, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer at the state-owned company, who also participated in the call, said that the company may pay more dividends in the fourth quarter of this year.

– Depending on the fourth quarter scenario, there is space to eventually announce some additional distribution, but we will work to evaluate both the timing as the size that we could make of additional distribution – said Alves.

According to him, the fact that the company has reduced its gross debt to a level below US$ 60 billion helps in this scenario. The director also said that the state-owned company plans to create a dividend payment schedule starting next year, which may be quarterly or semiannual.

Fuel: Ministry demands an explanation from the state-owned company on high gasoline prices and risk of fuel shortage

– The expectation for 2022 onwards is to apply our dividend policy of 60% (60% of operating cash flow discounted investments). We have free cash flow and we have been studying the issue of periodicity. Our expectation is to have a more frequent frequency, being quarterly or semiannual. This is something relevant and contributes to the cash management process – he said.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM completed 70 years about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) started operations in 2014. It is located in the Industrial Port Complex of Suape, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

In closing, Joaquim Silva e Luna said that the company performs “technical management, with decisions taken with great confidence”.

– We are already looking at the end of the year with great optimism in terms of what we are anticipating regarding the possibility of paying dividends.

During the call with investors, Cláudio Mastella, Marketing and Logistics director, once again said that the company bases fuel prices on technical and independent analyses, working to pass on international volatility to consumers.

Last Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro said that Petrobras cannot make high profits as it has been doing. According to the president, as a state-owned company, with a monopoly related to oil in the country, Petrobras must have a social bias reverted in the price of fuel for the population.