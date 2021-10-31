Petrobras is the crown jewel of a development project. by Miguel do Rosário

However, when the price is low, it is the E&P sector that loses the most. And, above all, the existence of a refining sector at Petrobras guarantees the demand for oil extracted by the state-owned company, that is, it also offers stability and, therefore, an opportunity for planning.

In the table below, we see that sales of diesel and gasoline grew vigorously in the first nine months of 2020. Diesel sales by Petrobras reached 805,000 barrels equivalent per day in Jan/Sep 2021, up 21% over the previous year, while gasoline sales grew 18.5%, reaching 390,000 barrels a day.

The sale of LPG (cooking gas), in turn, fell by 1.3% in Jan/Sep 2021, which reflects the reduction in consumption caused by the high prices of the product: in Jan/Sep 2021, Petrobras sold 233 thousand barrels/day. Net revenue from LPG sales grew 43% in the same period.

In other words, Petrobrás made more money by selling fewer cylinders, which reflects an absolutely inhumane pricing policy that is insensitive to the social problems experienced by Brazilians, dramatically aggravated by the pandemic.

Diesel imports, by Petrobras, grew 917% in the first nine months of the year. There you can see the crime that was the cancellation of the construction of new refineries, in Rio de Janeiro and Maranhão, which would make us self-sufficient in oil products!

Gasoline imports, in turn, grew 64% in Jan/Sep 2021, and 950% in the third quarter!

Considering the third quarter of the year, sales of oil products by Petrobras reached 1.9 million barrels per day, a substantial increase over previous quarters. Diesel sales alone, in the third quarter, reached 867,000 barrels/day. Petrobras currently has around 83% of the market share of the diesel market in the country. And 85% on gasoline. This percentage is not higher because the government authorizes other companies to import diesel. In the production of diesel and gasoline, Petrobras, directly or through companies in which it is an important shareholder (such as Braskem), has a virtual monopoly.

Finally, let’s take a look at extraction, production and refining costs. This will give us an idea of ​​how Petrobras’ exorbitant profits actually represent a heinous assault on the Brazilian consumer.

The production cost of a barrel (which has 159.9 liters) of oil by Petrobrás is US$ 34 per barrel, considering the participation owed to the federal government, the depreciation of the machinery used, and the extraction cost. Converting this to real and liter, it would be R$1.2 per liter.

Ah, but it has to refine!

Yes, the cost of refining, according to a calculation presented by Petrobras in its balance sheet, is R$8.91 per barrel, which is 5 cents per liter.

Of course, this is a simple calculation. Made just to give an idea of ​​how Petrobras could implement another pricing policy, much fairer and more suited to the social function of a company whose majority partner is the Brazilian people!

One of the graphs below also shows that the level of utilization of Brazilian refineries rose to 85%. Is low. Refineries in other countries tend to use capacity close to 100%. In the second quarter, this percentage was 75%.

However, it is a percentage that shows that it is not enough to just increase the use of our refineries. It would be necessary to build new units!

Unfortunately, Petrobras and the Brazilian government have no plans to build new refineries. On the contrary, they are selling the ones we have to foreign companies and governments!

Debt

In terms of debt, there are two good news for Petrobras.

One is the completion of obligations with the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which is one of the “favors” that Lava Jato did to Brazil: offering Petrobras’ head on a platter to the American justice, according to Petrobras’ balance sheet, were paid US$ 853 million in fines, 10% to the DoJ, 10% to the American stock exchange (SEC) and 80% to Brazilian authorities. In real, this is equivalent to almost R$ 5 billion. For those who don’t remember, this is money that Dallagnol, chief attorney at Lava Jato, wanted to use to create a “foundation” in Brazil, managed by himself.

The other good news is the drop in the state-owned debt, both gross and net. The gross went from US$ 111 billion in 2018 to US$ 59.6 billion now. The debt decline is explained by the increase in pre-salt production, in addition to the recovery in prices.

Conclusion

Petrobras’ numbers indicate that the state-owned company is the jewel in the crown of any development project. A reindustrialization process will require, for example, natural gas at affordable and competitive prices.

The recent suggestions for privatization of the state-owned company, made by both Bolsonaro and Guedes, reflect the degree of dishonesty of the current government, unable to see that Petrobras is one of the few points of stability in the Brazilian economy, handed over to the anarchic chaos of the private sector, Brazil would be lost, because it would be even more vulnerable to the seesaw of international oil prices, which in turn is influenced by all kinds of political events in the world. A terrorist blows up a pipeline in Kazakhstan? Explosion in prices, fortunes amassed in seconds by those lucky enough to receive the information in the first place; and suffering for all Brazilian consumers, including industries and agribusiness.

Brazil has, in fact, achieved autonomy in oil, in the balance between production and consumption. We produce more than we consume. But we are, irrationally, increasing our dependence on derivatives, which constitute one of the heaviest items in our trade balance, instead of importing technological services, state-of-the-art computers, machinery, robots, and things that, effectively, still we cannot produce in Brazil; we are importing diesel oil!

By the way, it’s worth remembering all that media prep made around the refinery in Pasadena, USA. A series of lies were invented about the unit, that it would be “junk” when it was a high-performance refinery strategically located in the heart of the US oil zone, which once again became the largest oil producer in the world, in addition to being the largest global exporter of oil products.

It would be an important asset for Petrobras at that time. Because in addition to producing the diesel and gasoline that we need, it would offer an opportunity to transfer technologies and market knowledge to the state company and to Brazil.

Contrary to what the president has been saying, that Petrobras is a problem, the state-owned company is one of the main solutions to our chronic problem of underdevelopment, the next step is to continue what was interrupted by the Lava Jato, that is, build refineries , invest in new energy sources, and use Petrobras as a major investor in scientific research and technological development!

Links: the numbers and graphs of this post used as source the Petrobras balance disclosed on the company’s website, here.

(Text originally published in O CAFÉZINHO)