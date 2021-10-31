PlayStation Brasil page on Reclame Aqui registers impressive increase in hits

And the reason is God of War for PC, of ​​course

Unsurprisingly, Sony’s most enthusiastic fans are not happy with PlayStation exclusives going to computers. The complaints registered on the Complain Here website about the God of War port are there to prove it. The site reported that the PlayStation Brasil page “exploded with hits” because of this case.

The site followed the gamers’ accesses and said that the impact of the news caused a 373.93% increase in visits to the PS Brasil page. It’s not true and it’s not even fair to say that all this increase in hits was caused solely by disgruntled PlayStation fans.

Here are some comments and there are some over there thanking Sony for the PC version of God of War. Apart from the onlookers who only went there to see the movement and didn’t comment anything. Between day 1October 1st to 17th, “the page received 196 complaints, and the hits added up 12,315“.

Already in the week started at day 18 to day 24, these numbers jumped to 256 complaints and the hits passed 58 thousand. This was because of the God of War announcement for computers made on October 20th. The increase was of 31.36% in relation to complaints and 373.93% in accesses, according to Reclame Aqui.



Comments complaining about the PC port of God of War came from all over Brazil. Phrases like “I’ll be filing a lawsuit against the act with Sony, and after that I’ll definitely abandon the PlayStation platform after many years” and “Now am I a clown? I buy the console, pay more for the game because of the exclusivity and now does it go out to PC?” express the outrage of Sony fans.

The PlayStation Brasil relationship team responded to some comments thanking them for the port. “Our main goal in bringing God of War to the PC was to highlight the exceptional content and leverage the powerful hardware the platform offers to create a breathtaking, high-performance version of the game. We hope you enjoy it,” said the team at PlayStation Brasil.







Source: Complain Here