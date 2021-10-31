PM apprehends three minors suspected of killing a 27-year-old lawyer in Itajub – Gerais

Family was already looking for the lawyer, who left the house the night before his BMW. (photo: reproduction)

The Military Police apprehended three minors suspected of killing 27-year-old lawyer William Matheus Martins Magalhes. The 17-year-old, 16-year-old and 15-year-olds were apprehended on Saturday (10/30), hours after the lawyer’s body was found in a vacant lot in Itajub, southern Minas. Willian was from Santa Rita do Sapuca, a city neighboring Itajub.



According to the PM, the lawyer’s body was found by the Civil Guard beside the car, in the So Judas neighborhood. The PM and the Civil Police experts were called and the location isolated.

After being arrested, the 17-year-old told police that the lawyer found him and the other two minors in a bar in Itajub and had asked them to go out and have fun in another location. The boy also said that there was a disagreement when they were in the remote area and they began to fight. Also according to the police, the minor said that he and his colleagues assaulted the lawyer with punches and kicks to the head.



The body of William Matheus was buried this Sunday (31/10) in Santa Rita do Sapuca. Family and friends had released a statement on Saturday morning, naming the young lawyer missing since Friday night (October 29), when he drove out of town and had not been seen again.