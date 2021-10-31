Police officers take a course on cryptocurrencies, conducted by the Ministry of Justice

Several Brazilian police officers working in the Northeast and Midwest regions participated in an unprecedented course on cryptocurrencies.

This initiative was a pioneer in bringing together officials from various state jurisdictions to share knowledge on various issues in combating organized crime in Brazil.

One of the subjects then ended up being cryptocurrencies, which have been the subject of several courses in public ministries in the country recently. With the crime associated with this technology drawing attention, authorities continue to seek training on the subject.

Police officers take a course on cryptocurrencies to fight criminal organizations

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the 1st Course on Combating Criminal Organizations, which took place in Recife (PE), brought together 40 agents.

Acting in the Northeast and Midwest regions, the officers present were able to learn more about cryptocurrencies, money laundering and traceability, fiscal and banking analysis, management and asset recovery within the scope of the judicial police.

The delegate of the Civil Police of Mato Grosso Vitor Hugo Bruzulato Teixeira highlighted that “in addition to knowledge, this interaction between colleagues who work in the area is essential for the advancement of investigations.“.

The civil police officer of the State of Bahia, José Alves Bezerra Junior, recalled that “there is no way to fight organized crime if states do not act in a network. Sharing good practices and exchanging knowledge of the specific realities faced is essential for work efficiency“.

This unprecedented course is intended to improve the fight against organized crime.

First course under the “MOSAIC project”

In a note about this course, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security recalled that this was the first course of a project to support investigations against organized crime. Thus, it is important that the Brazilian police act in a network, sharing knowledge and functioning in an integrated manner.

“This was the first course held within the scope of the MOSAICO project, whose main proposal is to support investigations into organized crime, as well as the networking and integration of professionals with this attribution. The project is developed by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, through the Secretariat for Integrated Operations (Seopi) and the Secretariat for Management and Education in Public Security (Segen), with the support of the Secretariat for Social Defense, the Civil Police and the School of Magistracy of the State of Pernambuco.”

In June, a Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office published an article on Bitcoin, showing that the technology cannot be criminalized, as it is not provided for in Brazilian law, implying that “there is no crime without a previous law that defines it” .

In other words, it is not clear why the Ministry of Justice and Public Security should involve the matter in an event on combating crimes, and the case certainly draws attention.