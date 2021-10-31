Police search the forest for clues of criminals who invaded the residence of a Portuguese consul in Rio

RIO — Police officers from the 10th DP (Botafogo) located belongings belonging to the six criminals who invaded the headquarters of the Portuguese consulate in Rio, made consul Luiz Gaspar da Silva, his wife, his son and their employees hostages and even stole electronic equipment and jewelry. Caps and protective masks were in the forest behind the house, on Rua São Clemente, in the South Zone of Rio, and it was used by the group to enter and leave the land. The crime took place at dawn this Saturday, the 30th, and left no injuries.

According to delegate Alexandre Herdy, holder of the 10th DP, efforts continue to identify clues that lead to the identification of the criminals. Yesterday afternoon, experts from the Carlos Éboli Criminalistics Institute (ICCE) and the Félix Pacheco Institute (IFP) surveyed the site. Images from security cameras will also be analyzed. The diplomat and his family are expected to testify within the next few days.

At the police station, officials said that a criminal armed with a pistol and others with knives invaded the property around 2:00 am. They put everyone in a room, monitored by two of the thugs for about 50 minutes, and ransacked the property.

The daughter of an employee, who lives there, reported sleeping in her bedroom when she was awakened by a noise coming from her parents’ bedroom. He said that when he opened the door, he saw one of the criminals with a gun. He was described by her as a 1.62 meter tall brown man, with no tattoo or apparent scar, who was wearing a cap, mask, black coat and jeans.

The door was then opened for another five criminals to enter. Then her mother was forced to take them to the official residence of Luiz Gaspar da Silva, which is at the back of the land, and the consul and his family surrendered. Around 3:30 am, one of the employees tried to open the door of the room they were in and realized that it was not locked. When they left, they saw that four rings, two strings, a bracelet, an anklet, four watches, a laptop, a cell phone, as well as documents were stolen from this residence.