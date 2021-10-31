Portugal sees left split and political crisis emerge after deadlock in the vote on the Budget; understand

Prime Minister António Costa was abandoned by his allies after presenting a text without raising the minimum wage and with little investment in public services

EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ António Costa saw his victorious left alliance come to an end last Wednesday, after his government’s proposed budget was rejected



The Portuguese Parliament rejected last Wednesday, 27, the budget proposal for 2022 presented by the government of the prime minister António Costa. With that, the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, should dissolve the Assembly of the Republic and bring forward the legislative elections, scheduled for the end of 2022, plunging the country into a political crisis. To understand the imbroglio, it is necessary to go back to the 2015 election. Portugal is a semi-presidential republic, that is, there is a president, who is directly elected by the population and acts as the country’s representative abroad, and the premier, chosen by the party which has a majority in the Assembly of the Republic and de facto governs. To be elected in 2015, António Costa needed a majority in Parliament, but his party, the Socialist Party (PS), did not obtain the necessary seats.

Thus, Costa formed a coalition with other leftist subtitles, the Left Block it’s the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP). The union became known as “gimmick”, a successful model of the left for other European countries. “The contraption was a very fragile union. The Socialist Party practically dominated political positions and the Left Bloc never actually participated in the Portuguese government. This crack, called ‘Leading’, began in 2019, when the left was very critical of the Costa government”, explains the professor of International Relations at ESPM (Superior School of Advertising and Marketing), Roberto Uebel. Despite having worked for four years, the coalition died an untimely death in 2019, when Costa was re-elected and decided not to sign a formal agreement with the other parties. That’s because the former allies pressured their management for more public investment.

From that moment on, the prime minister started a minority government with the aim of negotiating project by project with the other parties. “He opted for a risky strategy. He didn’t want to negotiate deals with other parties. If he managed to negotiate well, she would form a majority and guarantee relative stability in the legislature. Costa opted for punctual negotiations, that is, to make negotiations as the needs arise. It’s a possibility, but it’s a risky one, because you’re held hostage by the power of persuasion of those you’re trying to bring to your side. It is in specific issues that the biggest differences arise and you lose the power of decision”, assesses Marcelo Balotti, professor of the Economic Sciences course at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi.

Budget Voting puts an end to the Portuguese left’s marriage

“Today, this prime minister and this government honor the commitment then signed by presenting a Budget that goes further than all the Budgets of previous governments, which makes it the leftmost of all the budgets that we have presented to date”, began the deputy Filipe Neto Brandão, from PS, during the vote on the text. Although he promised a project to the left, Costa received a setback from the Left Bloc and the Portuguese Communist Party, which voted against. There were 117 votes against the budget, 108 in favor and 5 abstentions. “It was not the most left-wing Budget in recent times as the far left itself did not approve it. The extreme left demands a lot from the Portuguese government for two measures that were not included in the text: the increase in the population’s purchasing power and greater investment in public services”, explains Balotti, who recalls that Portugal, within the European Union, is one of the countries that have the lowest minimum wage in the bloc.

“The Communist Party wanted an even greater increase in the purchasing power of the population. Although in Europe there is lower inflationary pressure than what we are experiencing in Brazil, we have a worldwide phenomenon of inflation and this erodes the purchasing power of society as a whole. The PCP wanted there to be a salary increase well above inflation to ensure that Portuguese workers achieved an increase in purchasing power and that the salary lasted longer”, details the professor at Anhembi Morumbi. Another demand is the greater allocation of public money to finance public services. “This request goes in the opposite direction of what happened in the past decade in the country. Due to the 2008 crisis, Portugal entered the Troika program of fiscal adjustments, cutting government spending on public services. So the Portuguese State started to spend less on providing these rights and the Communist Party wanted this to be reversed and for the Portuguese State to return to having a more effective participation in the financing of these services”, adds Balotti. “The non-approval of the Budget, however, should lead to a slowdown in the Portuguese economy. “Every political crisis raises uncertainties for the future. This causes investments to be delayed and people to postpone consumption decisions, causing a certain slowdown in economic activity”, says the professor.

Rejection of the Budget should result in a dissolution of Parliament and new elections

With the rejection of the 2022 Budget, President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza has two paths: try to make agreements for the approval of the text or dissolve the Assembly of the Republic and call new elections. Although the second alternative is the most radical, Rebelo had already spoken several times before the vote, stating that this would be his choice. “This is a prerogative the president has. He can do that, but I believe it’s an extreme decision. I believe there is still room to try to negotiate. Before taking such a radical step, I believe there will be at least one more round of negotiations”, points out Balotti.

The president must follow a schedule of meetings until next Wednesday, 3, when he will announce his decision. Roberto Uebel believes that the only possible scenario is for Rebelo to fulfill his own promise and schedule early elections. From the publication of the decree of dissolution of the Assembly, the president has 60 days to call a new election. “Marcelo is going to meet with Prime Minister António Costa, the President of the Assembly of the Republic and the leaders of the blocs to approve this schedule. The parties will have an application deadline of 30 days and then there will be another deadline for the election. They want to hold the elections in the first half of January”, says the ESPM professor.

How should the Portuguese population vote?

“No one in the country will understand how a budget can be blocked that brings free day care, fiscal progress and stronger public services”, pointed Rebelo to deputy Jerónimo de Sousa, of the PCP, during the vote on the Budget. If Costa is lucky, the votes of the communists and the far right could migrate to the socialists, who will have a chance to get the absolute majority they lost by eight seats in 2019. Even though the Socialist Party is ahead with 39%, according to surveys carried out by Political, to say that Costa will get all the seats necessary to govern in the majority can be risky. “It may be that they have to form a coalition again, because the left it comes out demobilized and cracked. The Left Bloc and the Communist Party do not get enough votes to form a government, nor the Socialist Party”, analyzes Roberto Uebel.

The problem is that the centre-right Social Democratic Party, which appears second in the caucuses, with 27%, is facing an internal crisis among its leaderships. On December 4, the legend must choose a new leader in place of Rui Rio.eita is also very weakened, because in 2019 it was not able to have an expressive vote and will not even be able to now. So it is difficult to establish this thermometer in Portugal”, says Uebel. Marcelo Balotti still warns of a growth of the far right in Europe and Portugal. The Chega party, created in 2015, has 9% of voting intentions. In 2019 the legend scored 1.3%. “The far right has been gaining ground within Europe. In Germany, we had 10.5% of votes for the far-right candidacy [AfD]. There’s France with Marine Le Pen, which has been moving closer to the center, but there a new name on the far right has emerged in the country [Éric Zemmour]. So, Portugal is also facing a stronger arrival of these people”, warns the professor at Anhembi Morumbi.

Uebel predicts that the population will choose a path in the center. “OLooking at the European context, I believe the tendency is for us not to have adventurous governments, that is, an extreme right, an extreme left. I believe the trend is more towards the formation of a government from a center bloc, maybe even a not-so-radical center-left. Portugal is now coming out of the pandemic, like other European countries, and does not want populist adventures. The economy is under reconstruction with the country slowly reopening, so there are no magic formulas to solve the Portuguese problems”, he says. Balotti believes that the rejection of the Budget will open up the political crisis in Portugal. “Portugal is in a relative political identity crisis. You have the right with its own problems, the left with its problems and a danger that needs to be closely monitored, which is the rise of far-right parties”, concludes the professor.