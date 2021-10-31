Portuguese president dialogues with parties to try to solve crisis – International

LISBON – The President of Portugal, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, began this Saturday, 30, talks with parties with parliamentary seats to discuss the possibility of dissolving the Assembly of the Republic and establishing the date of early elections to try to end the political crisis in the country. On the 27th, the Budget proposal presented by the government of Socialist Prime Minister António Costa for 2022 was rejected by Parliament.

Before communicating his decision, the president is making a round of contacts with the main actors in the country and today it was the turn of the parties with parliamentary representation, which are divided and, some of them, even in internal wars on the subject.

The socialist government has already said it wants elections as soon as possible so as not to prolong uncertainties about the country’s future, but its former left-wing partners insist there are alternatives. “The Constitution allows for other paths and all of them must be considered,” said today the parliamentary leader of the Greens, José Luís Ferreira, leaving his meeting with the president.

The Left Bloc and the Communists have also stated in recent days that the rejection of the 2022 bills – against which they voted – does not necessarily lead to an electoral advance and that it is even possible to present a new Budget.

Even so, the Socialists are already thinking of elections with Prime Minister António Costa at the head, who confirmed that he will be the candidate. The wing needs to define what strategy it will follow in the eventual campaign: attacking the left in pursuit of an absolute majority, as in 2019, or building bridges with an alliance in mind.

The current Foreign Minister, Augusto Santos Silva, said this week that he does not rule out the possibility of a new “gimmick”, as the coalition government in Portugal is called.

On the other hand, the leader of the bloc, Catarina Martins, considered, in an interview published today by Expresso, that if the socialists do not achieve an absolute majority, they will have to “rethink” and negotiate with the left.

Conservatives have not closed their doors to Costa, and opposition leader Rui Rio (PSD, centre-right), is available to dialogue with the socialists if necessary.

On the right, the crisis comes at a time of internal division of the main parties. The PSD is in the midst of a war for the presidency of the party, which Rio has held since 2018, hotly contested by its weak opposition to the socialist government.

Rio would face MEP Paulo Rangel in the primaries, presumably in December, but the call for early elections could change those plans.

“Portugal has to be in first place, we can’t wait that long,” Rio said last night in an interview with Portuguese network SIC, where he defended the postponement of the PSD’s internal election and the holding of legislative elections in the first half of January.

Rangel called for the elections to be left at least until February, to give the parties time to reorganize.

In a similar situation are the CDS Christian Democrats, where the current leadership has just postponed the congress scheduled for November to elect a president, which did not please the opponents.

The CDS has lost electoral weight in recent years, but it is key to right-wing alliances and has appeared several times in coalitions with the PSD, with whom it governed between 2011 and 2015.

Another decisive party for these alliances is Chega, on the extreme right, which now has only one deputy, but which should grow significantly at the polls.

The PSD admitted negotiating with Chega “if the party moderates” and the leader of the far right, André Ventura, was today in favor of the elections “as soon as possible”. “It is the parties that have to adapt to the country, not the country to the parties,” he said. / EFE