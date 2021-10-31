Portuguese recognizes Flamengo’s proposal and speaks of speculation: ‘A pride’ | Soccer

Twitter Coach Carvalhal

After embarrassment in front of Ahtlético-PR, Flamengo paid for the permanence of coach Renato Gaúcho, who handed over the position in the locker room and was persuaded to stay. Even after the victory over the leader Atlético Mineiro, which alleviated the crisis in the rubro-negro, the possible change of command remains a matter and reached Portugal.

In addition to André Villas-Boas, who has a salary above 3 million reais a month, another Portuguese who pleases Brazilians is Carlos Carvalhal. With a contract until mid 2022 at Braga, he was asked about a possible move to Flamengo.

“When I came to Braga I even had an invitation signed with Flamengo. I opted for Braga and it wasn’t for financial reasons. I’m from Braga and I also took into account the context of the pandemic. If this new interest (from Flamengo) is true. ), makes me very proud. It’s a reward for our work,” he said.

He, however, left the future open and imitated coach Jorge Jesus, formerly of Flamengo. “We are very focused on our work. But we never know what tomorrow is. To paraphrase Jorge Jesus, coaches always have their suitcase at the door,” he pointed out.

For now, Carvalhal has pointed out his main objective. “I want to make a mark at Braga. That’s how it was at Sheffield Wednesday, who had the best record in 50 years, at Rio Ave, which had the best classification ever (fifth place), and at Braga we’ve also left our mark, as We’ve won the Portuguese Cup, we’ve already recorded our name. But we still have more tasks to fulfill. There’s a team to reshape, we have young people to launch and we still have to nurture other players, because the club needs to sell to be competitive. , we want to win as many games as possible to give our fans as much joy as possible,” he says.