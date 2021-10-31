Possible Spider-Man information leaks: No Return Home

In addition to the images and descriptions leaked earlier, bringing the visuals of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Willem Dafoe, we also have some descriptions of the possible plot of the movie. Its veracity cannot be confirmed, but they come from the same source. Remembering that, if they are real, we are talking about possible spoilers, so if you don’t want to have your experience spoiled, here’s the warning.

The possible leak reads as follows:

The current cut of the film gives more time for the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopu if Electro (the others make small participations)

Tobey and Andrew appear at the beginning of the second act (about 1 hour of film)

and appear at the beginning of the second act (about 1 hour of film) The film turns to focus on the three, not just Tom Holland

The two are brought in by Ned, who uses a ring to find them in the multiverse

Sam Raimi was responsible for directing the scene in which Marisa Tomei, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland discuss heroism at a dinner party. In this scene, the phrase is spoken for the first time 'With big powers come big responsabilities'

Kirsten Dunst appears quickly opening the door for Ned

appears quickly opening the door for Ned Andrew Garfield is the group’s joker uncle

A character dies in act 3, leading to an emotional scene between Tobey and Tom Holland and repeating the phrase of power and responsibility

Remembering that all scenes mentioned above must be treated as rumor.

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.