Post-admission covid-19 sequelae may affect patients for a year or more

For those who are hospitalized, there is nothing more encouraging than receiving the discharge term. At that time, the natural feeling is that the problem that led to the hospitalization was finally resolved. This until covid profoundly changed this paradigm, due to the amount of sequelae that many patients have.

“Previous experiences with other respiratory viruses gave the impression that covid-19 would be restricted to the respiratory system, the lungs. But we saw a disease that, at first, proved to be systemic: the virus circulates in the body and affects any organ”, says Carlos Carvalho, director of the Pulmonology Division at Instituto do Coração (Incor).

“Depending on the degree of involvement of the organs, there are acute injuries, and what we didn’t expect is that such injuries would not heal properly. Many heal in an exaggerated way and leave sequelae. From then on, we have to develop methods to diagnose them. , intervene and, eventually, treat them”, explains Carvalho.

In July, the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (HCFMUSP) presented an assessment of 750 patients who were hospitalized in the first half of 2020. After one year, 60% of them had sequelae such as shortness of breath, weakness, fatigue and difficulty concentrating and memory. Follow-up should last four years.

These are problems that gain even more serious contours when added to another common sequel: emotional instability. “It is a fear of what is not known, the fear of those who experience a different experience every day”, explains Linamara Rizzo Battistella, president of the Board of Directors of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Institute of the same Hospital das Clínicas. “One day he can get up and walk to the bench; the next he can’t get out of bed.”

In unstable cognitive and emotional conditions, the rehabilitation process becomes even more difficult. “If I don’t remember the guidance given about care when crossing the street and moving around the house, or I don’t remember about the correct use of medications, I’m not able to maintain my proper functional condition. It is obvious that the success of the program rehabilitation will be compromised,” adds Linamara.

Faced with a disease that affects all organs and systems, the path is multidisciplinary treatment, within the same therapeutic approach. “The earlier and more global the rehabilitation, the more chances the individual has to return, faster and with more functionality, to the state of before”, says Andréa Thomaz Viana, medical coordinator of Rehabilitation at the Pompeia unit at Hospital São Camilo.