Pressure for ‘climate ambition’ COP-26 agenda: understand in charts

SAO PAULO – COP-26, the 26th conference of parties to the UN Climate Convention (UNFCCC), will be marked by an environment of heightened pressure for countries to increase their pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions. In the discussion on various aspects of the implementation of the Paris Agreement against global warming, one of them is central, summed up by the word “ambition”.

This is the term climate diplomats use to demand that their peers adhere to more ambitious emissions reduction goals. Each country translates its ambition (or lack thereof) into its nationally determined contribution, or NDC, document in which its goals are announced.

Glossary: Paris Agreement, NDCs and carbon neutrality: understand the terms used in the COP-26 negotiations

The current “climate ambition” of all countries, added up, is still insufficient to honor the Paris commitments. The treaty calls for an increase in temperature above 2°C on the planet to be stopped, and for as much effort as possible to be made to ensure that this number does not go much further than 1.5°C.

According to data from UNEP, the UN program for the environment, current promises take the planet off the current trajectory of a 4°C increase and lead to an increase of 2.7°C. In this scenario, the Earth would still suffer greatly from extreme weather events, heat waves, rising sea levels and other consequences of global warming.

In other words, the bill for the Paris Agreement does not close, and the attempt to adjust ambition to reality has made little progress in relation to the 2015 promises, the year in which the treaty was signed.

Below, we explain in numbers the scale of the challenge facing climate change and show how the conference’s success can be measured in the future.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Ocean Rebellion activists gather outside COP-26 site in Glasgow, before climate summit starts Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP – 10/29/2021 Activists pour fake oil in front of the COP-26 site in Glasgow to protest the lack of stronger action to avert a global climate catastrophe Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP Ocean Rebellion activist Rob Higgs protests bottom trawling during a rally before COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: DYLAN MARTINEZ / REUTERS This Sunday, the event will bring together more than 120 world leaders in Great Britain to discuss commitments to combat global warming Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP Ocean Rebellion activists protest bottom trawling near Scottish Event Centre, site of COP-26 Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP Activists protest in Glasgow ahead of COP-26, which begins today: 1.5°C target remains far away Photo: RUSSELL CHEYNE / REUTERS Climate activist Greta Thunberg is escorted as she arrives at Glasgow Central Station to attend the UN Climate Change Conference, COP-26 Photo: DYLAN MARTINEZ / REUTERS UN climate conference starting this Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP Activists protest in Glasgow ahead of COP-26 Photo: YVES HERMAN / REUTERS Climatic artists arrive for a “Pilgrim Procession”, an opening ceremony for a series of actions in Glasgow Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP The COP takes place every year, but the 2021 edition is of central importance. Countries must review for the first time the targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions assumed in the Paris Agreement Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP Climate change activists paint messages during a protest outside the headquarters of investment firm BlackRock before COP-26 in San Francisco, California, USA Photo: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS

the weather maze

Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, when the planet began using oil and coal in large proportions, humans have emitted 1.5 trillion tons of CO2 from burning these fossil fuels, deforestation, agriculture and other activities.

The CO2 emitted since then is still all in the air, because the planet’s ability to process and reabsorb this gas is limited. As this caused the greenhouse effect, these emissions have already caused the planet’s average temperature to rise by 1.1 °C.

This worries scientists, because even this small to medium increase messes up the planet’s climate system. After becoming convinced of the problem, countries signed in 2015 the Paris Agreement, which seeks to try to reduce emissions so that the planet does not exceed 1.5°C warming before the end of this century.

To prevent warming from reaching that point until the end of the century, scientists periodically calculate how much CO2 is left for the world to emit. If humans have so far produced a total of 1.5 trillion tons of CO2, we only have 0.4 trillion tons of CO2 left to emit before we reach that level of 1.5°C more. This is the so-called “carbon budget”, as calculated by the IPCC (UN Panel of Climate Scientists).

A total of 0.4 trillion sounds like a lot, but the current level of around 55 billion tons of CO2/year would consume this budget in 7 years, even if emissions stop rising and stabilize. Scientists take it for granted that the planet will go over the 1.5°C budget, but it’s important not to go too far, as every tenth of a degree represents more harmful climate in the future.

A second horizon in the Paris Agreement is to stop a 2°C increase, which opens up a bigger budget of 1.15 trillion tons of CO2. In this case, the budget would run out in two decades in a scenario of stabilization of emissions. Therefore, the treaty asks countries to periodically increase their NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions), the commitment of how much they intend to cut carbon.

Today, what is promised is still insufficient to curb 2°C, and would take the planet 2.7°C. That’s why the UN Climate Convention (UNFCCC) puts pressure on governments to increase their ambitions to cut greenhouse gases to suit 2°C or, if possible, 1.5°C.

A central point of COP-26 is to convince countries to adopt more “ambitious” NDCs, that is, deeper emission cuts. According to scientists, you have to be quick. The planet needs to drop emissions from the current almost 60 billion tons of CO2/year to 25 billion in ten years. Even in this optimistic scenario, the planet would slightly exceed 1.5°C, reaching 1.7°C, then retreat again until the end of the century.

Preventing 2°C warming, the second horizon in the Paris Agreement, also requires a tremendous effort, a one-third cut in emissions (to 41 billion tonnes of CO2) by 2030. The countries’ current promises, however, are just enough to curb the increase in emissions this decade, but not to reduce them, projecting an emitter planet of 52 billion tons per year in 2030.

The success of the COP-26 that begins in Glasgow this Sunday can be measured by how much that figure will be reduced if countries announce more ambitious promises. If the thermometer of the future falls reasonably below the projected warming of 2.7 °C, it means the planet is heading in the right direction. No country, however, still has targets consistent with a trajectory of 2°C or less.