Procon takes action against fraud at gas stations in the West Zone | Rio de Janeiro



Inspection took place this Saturday at gas stations in the West Zone of Rio – Procon RJ / Disclosure

Published 10/30/2021 1:45 PM

Rio – Seven gas stations have already been inspected this Saturday (30), during the action of the state Procon against fraud, in the West Zone of Rio. So far, four of them had irregularities at the pump, five had their nozzles sealed by a low pump and seven failed the quality test.

The operation has the support of the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) and the State Finance Department (Sefaz). In all, ten establishments will be inspected by the teams. According to Sefaz, a station in Campo Grande was fined for the use of credit card machines registered in the name of another taxpayer. The inspection was carried out after complaints from customers.

The inspectors will verify the quality of the fuel, the verification of the fuel pumps, the transparency of the composition of prices to the consumer, the validity of the products sold, the necessary documentation and other possible administrative infractions.

The operation is still in progress.