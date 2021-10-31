Prosecutor charges a fine of nearly R$ 1 million from Safadão for skipping the vaccine queue

Wesley Safadão, his wife, Thyane Dantas and his advisor, Sabrina Tavares, attended a hearing this Thursday (28/10), on the accusation that the three would have jumped the queue for the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. The Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE) expressed its opinion on the matter and, in an official post, revealed the proposal to pay a cash benefit of 360 minimum wages for the singer, 360 minimum wages for Thyane Dantas and 25 minimum wages for Sabrina Tavares . The total amount is equivalent to approximately R$819.5 thousand.

The amounts were calculated by the Public Ministry considering legal parameters and estimates of the economic and financial capacity of each one. However, the offer was not accepted by the three and, in counter-proposal, the lawyers offered the agency the payment of the amount of 50 minimum wages, which was also not accepted. “Considering the public nature of the investigation, the Public Ministry did not accept the request for confidentiality of any confession proposed by the suspects. Finally, in the case of an agreement, and considering that the criminal investigation procedure has not been closed, negotiations can still be carried out”, declared the Public Ministry of Ceará in a note.

The singer, on the other hand, spoke this morning (29/10) about the case: “Yesterday we had another chapter in the history of the vaccine. We had a meeting yesterday morning with the Public Ministry and unfortunately we didn’t reach an agreement for two reasons: 1- They wanted me to plead guilty; 2-They wanted me to pay an amount equivalent to almost one million reais, and for an ordinary citizen the value is infinitely less. What came out in the press is that when I learned that this amount would be for donations to institutions, I refused because I didn’t want to donate. That’s a lie. A big nonsense,” he wrote on his Instagram.

See the full MPCE note: The Public Ministry of the State of Ceará, represented by the prosecutors who are members of the GT-Covid, informs that on Thursday morning (October 28), a hearing was held with Wesley Oliveira, Thyane Dantas and Sabrina Tavares, all accompanied by lawyer, for the purposes of the Penal Non-Persecution Agreement (ANPP). The Agreement is part of the MPCE procedure that investigates an alleged case of “leapfrog” in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 by the three suspects in Fortaleza on July 8, 2021. The MPCE offered the proposal to pay a cash benefit 360 minimum wages for Wesley, 360 minimum wages for Thyane and 25 minimum wages for Sabrina, so that the total amount is allocated to a public or private entity with social destination. Each amount was calculated by the Public Ministry considering legal parameters and an estimate of the economic-financial capacity of each investigated. However, the offer was not accepted by the three and, in counter-proposal, the investigated offered the payment of the amount of 50 minimum wages, which was also not accepted by the MPCE.

The facts that justified the ANPP proposal involve not only Wesley and Sabrina’s vaccination, but also Thyane’s vaccination, which was not even scheduled for that day, but benefited from the diversion of one of the vaccine doses. In addition, in order to benefit the vaccination of the singer, wife and advisor, the MPCE investigates alleged movement of sectors of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza so that outsourced employees could facilitate the vaccination of those investigated. The suspicion of involvement of SMS servers and third parties is investigated in the same procedure and the MPCE will designate a date in November for ANPP purposes.

As for the Penal Non-Persecution Agreement, the Criminal Procedural Law requires that, for the conclusion of the agreement, there is a detailed confession of the facts, so that the MPCE did not require a declaration of guilt from the investigated, but the legislation itself determines this in article 28- That of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Considering the public nature of the investigation, the Public Ministry did not accept the request for confidentiality of a possible confession proposed by the suspects. Finally, in the case of an agreement, and considering that the criminal investigation procedure has not been closed, negotiations can still be carried out. However, until this Friday morning (10/29), the defense of the three investigated did not present any new proposal. If there is no agreement, the process will continue for analysis by GT-Covid, which will assess the next steps”.