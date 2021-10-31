Protected forests that emit more CO2 than they can absorb

Human activity and forest fires have turned highly protected forests into net carbon sources, a study suggests.

Forests often help combat climate change as they absorb carbon from the environment. But ten of the most protected forests in the world are now carbon emitters, so degraded were they by human activity and climate change.

The alarming information comes from a study by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) on the emission and absorption of gases that cause global warming in forests considered world heritage.

It revealed that ten protected forests emitted more carbon than they absorbed in the last 20 years (see the full list below).

World Heritage forests cover an area twice the size of Germany.

The same survey also revealed that the network of 257 World Heritage forests around the world removed a total of 190 million tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere each year.

“This is almost half of the UK’s annual carbon emissions from fossil fuels,” compared Tales Carvalho Resende, from Unesco, who co-authored the report.

“We now have the most detailed picture yet of the vital role these forests play in mitigating climate change.”

But forests face a range of pressures, including illegal logging, the expansion of agriculture and forest fires – which are more likely due to climate change.

Giant sequoias in California – some of the oldest things on Earth – were lost in a fire Image: Getty Images

Combining satellite data with site-level monitoring information, the researchers estimated the carbon absorbed and emitted by world heritage forests between 2001 and 2020.

But in addition to calculating the billions of tons of carbon absorbed by all that “biomass” of trees and vegetation, the survey revealed just how much pressure some of these places are under.

These locations have some of the highest levels of official protection. They are considered globally significant in terms of their natural value to the world and are monitored closely and continuously.

Pimachiowin Aki is a World Heritage Site in Canada Image: Hidehiro Otake

“But they are still under significant pressure,” said Carvalho Resende.

“The main pressures are agricultural encroachment, illegal logging – human-induced pressures.

“But we also found climate-related threats – more specifically forest fires.”

‘Vicious circle’

In recent years, what UNESCO has called “unprecedented forest fires”, notably in Siberia, the United States and Australia, have generated tens of millions of tons of CO2.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” said Carvalho Resende. “More carbon emissions mean more forest fires, which means more carbon emissions.”

And forest fires aren’t the only climate-related threat.

Sigiriya, Sri Lanka, is a World Heritage Site with a forest Image: Getty Images

World heritages that issued more carbon from what they absorbed from 2001 to 2020

Rainforest in Sumatra, Indonesia. Rio Platano Biosphere Reserve, Honduras Yosemite National Park, USA Waterton Glacier International Peace Park, Canada and USA The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains, South Africa Kinabalu Park, Malaysia The Uvs Nuur Basin, Russia and Mongolia Grand Canyon National Park, USA The Great Blue Mountains Area, Australia Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica

‘Alarming message’

Hurricane Maria destroyed about 20% of the forest cover in Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica in 2017.

“There is an alarming message from this study,” said Carvalho Resende.

Logging and agriculture in Sumatra, Indonesia is contributing to carbon emissions Image: Getty Images

“Even the best and most protected forest areas in the world are threatened by the global climate crisis.

“So action (to cut global emissions) is really needed now to ensure that these forests – that all forests – can continue to act as sinks (greater than emissions) of carbon and, of course, as important sites for biodiversity”.