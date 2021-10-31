PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 90% off

As is tradition every week at IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.
Among the games on sale on PS4, Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker stands out, available from R$249.99 for R$24.99. From the games on sale at the Xbox store, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, from R$ 190 to R$ 38. Check out more discounts:
10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:
- Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker: $24.99
- Chivalry 2: BRL 159.60
- Maneater: BRL 119.70
- GTA V Premium Edition: R$ 84.10
- Sekiro Game of the Year Edition: R$ 178.42
- The Sims 4: R$19.07
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: R$ 95.56
- Batman Arkham Night: $17.99
- Injustice 2: BRL 23.98
- Tekken 7: BRL 41.58
10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition: R$ 38.00
- Resident Evil Village: BRL 166.83
- Mortal Kombat XL: BRL 30.00
- Agony: BRL 3.90
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare: R$114.50
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: R$ 37.50
- Metro 2033 Redux: BRL 7.80
- Resident Evil Triple Pack: R$ 98.67
- Little Nightmares: R$ 20.00
- Thief: BRL 5.85
