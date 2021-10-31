PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 90% off

As is tradition every week at IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker stands out, available from R$249.99 for R$24.99. From the games on sale at the Xbox store, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, from R$ 190 to R$ 38. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker: $24.99

Chivalry 2: BRL 159.60

Maneater: BRL 119.70

GTA V Premium Edition: R$ 84.10

Sekiro Game of the Year Edition: R$ 178.42

The Sims 4: R$19.07

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: R$ 95.56

Batman Arkham Night: $17.99

Injustice 2: BRL 23.98

Tekken 7: BRL 41.58

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition: R$ 38.00

Resident Evil Village: BRL 166.83

Mortal Kombat XL: BRL 30.00

Agony: BRL 3.90

Call of Duty Modern Warfare: R$114.50

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: R$ 37.50

Metro 2033 Redux: BRL 7.80

Resident Evil Triple Pack: R$ 98.67

Little Nightmares: R$ 20.00

Thief: BRL 5.85

