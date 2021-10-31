Queen Elizabeth 2nd is advised to rest for another two weeks

Doctors advised Queen Elizabeth II to rest for another two weeks. Away from work, she will not receive official visits, according to the British agency BBC.
Last week, the 95-year-old monarch spent the night in hospital and had to rest for five days after “preliminary investigations” by doctors.
She returned to her post on Tuesday (16), when she participated in an online welcome meeting with the ambassadors of South Korea and Switzerland, according to the Reuters agency and disclosed by the official royal account.
Before being hospitalized, she even canceled her trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of doctors.
Buckingham Palace has also already announced that “regretfully” the Queen will not attend a COP26 reception next week in Glasgow, Scotland, and from now on is not expected to hold official events alone.
95 years of the queen: the life of Elizabeth 2nd in photos
1 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd 01
Reproduction/Instagram @theroyalfamily
two / 47
The Queen Mother in her crown with then Princess Elizabeth, now Queen Elizabeth 2nd, Princess Margaret and King George 6th
Getty Images
3 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd 06
Reproduction/Instagram @theroyalfamily
4 / 47
17. The full official title of Queen Elizabeth 2nd is “Her Majesty Elizabeth Alexandra Mary the Second, with the Grace of God, of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Territories Beyond the Sea, Queen of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith”, meaning , the queen has no last name, it’s just Elizabeth Alexandra Mary
Reproduction/uk.businessinsider
5 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd 04
Reproduction/Instagram @theroyalfamily
6 / 47
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II
AFP PHOTO
7 / 47
June 2, 1953 – Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Philip, waves to the population after being crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London
AFP
8 / 47
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during their trip to Ghana
Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection via
9 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their honeymoon, November 1947
AFP
10 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their honeymoon, November 1947
AFP
11 / 47
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
AFP
12 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
AFP
13 / 47
Sept.5.1983 – Queen Elizabeth 2nd is accompanied by her son, Prince Charles, and Diana, Princess of Wales, during the Braemar Games
AFP
14 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd alongside Prince Philip
Reproduction/Instagram @theroyalfamily
15 / 47
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II
Reproduction Twitter/Chris Jackson
16 / 47
Elizabeth II is the current Queen of England and has occupied the English throne since 1952.*
Brazil School
17 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd 08
Reproduction/Instagram @royal.house.of.windsor
18 / 47
Dec.24.2020 – Photo shows Queen Elizabeth after recording her traditional Christmas message
Victoria Jones/AFP
19 / 47
Queen Elizabeth of the UK
POOL New
20 / 47
Weight of royal crown could break neck, claims Queen Elizabeth 2nd
AFP
21 / 47
Queen Elizabeth during her 94th birthday celebration
Toby Melville
22 / 47
Queen Elizabeth sits beside Prince Charles at the opening ceremony of Parliament
Leon Neal / POOL / AFP
23 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II poses with her eldest son, Prince Charles, grandson William and great-grandson George
AFP PHOTO/BUCKINGHAM PALACE/RANALD MACKECHNIE
24 / 47
Queen Elizabeth alongside her husband Prince Philip in London
Paul Hackett
25 / 47
Apr.3.2014 – Queen Elizabeth II walks with Pope Francis during a meeting at the Vatican, this Thursday (3). It is the first meeting between the pontiff and the queen, who traveled to Rome at the invitation of the president of Italy, Giorgio Napolitano
Stefano Rellandini/Reuters
26 / 47
22.jun.2012 – Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, arrive in royal carriage at the Royal Scot in London, UK, to watch the horse race
Andrew Winning/Reuters
27 / 47
04.jun.2012 – Queen Elizabeth 2nd greets musician Elton John backstage at the concert that celebrated her Diamond Jubilee in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, this Monday (4)
Dave Thompson /AFP
28 / 47
25.May.2011 – US President Barack Obama watches Queen Elizabeth II as she signs a guestbook after a dinner at Winfield House, London
Jewel Samad/AFP
29 / 47
Dec.7.2009 – Queen Elizabeth 2nd meets American singer Lady Gaga after a performance in Blackpool, England
Leon Neal/AFP
30 / 47
5.Nov.2009 – Queen Elizabeth 2nd receives then President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at Buckingham Palace, London
Ricardo Stuckert/AFP
31 / 47
Prince Charles faces Prince Andrew with Queen Elizabeth in the center
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
32 / 47
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
33 / 47
18.May.2016 – Queen Elizabeth 2nd walks through the Royal Gallery for Parliament’s annual opening speech in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster, London, UK
Toby Melville/Reuters
34 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II
Steve Parsons/AFP
35 / 47
Queen Elizabeth
Reproduction/Instagram @theroyalfamily
36 / 47
Queen Elizabeth waves beside her husband, Prince Philip, and her sister, Princess Margaret
AFP
37 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd attends Easter Mass on her 93rd birthday
AFP
38 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd 07
Reproduction/Instagram @theroyalfamily
39 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd 09
Reproduction/Instagram @theroyalfamily
40 / 47
Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Harry
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
41 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
42 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd waves to the audience
Getty Images
43 / 47
Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance in mask
Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images
44 / 47
British Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip in official portrait celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary
via REUTERS
45 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Chapel of St. George to say goodbye to her husband, Prince Philip
Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images
46 / 47
Queen Elizabeth 2nd at Prince Philip’s funeral
Playback / Youtube
47 / 47
Queen Elizabeth II sits during the funeral of her husband Prince Philip in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle