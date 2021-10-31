Queen Elizabeth 2nd is advised to rest for another two weeks

by

Doctors advised Queen Elizabeth II to rest for another two weeks. Away from work, she will not receive official visits, according to the British agency BBC.

Last week, the 95-year-old monarch spent the night in hospital and had to rest for five days after “preliminary investigations” by doctors.

She returned to her post on Tuesday (16), when she participated in an online welcome meeting with the ambassadors of South Korea and Switzerland, according to the Reuters agency and disclosed by the official royal account.

Before being hospitalized, she even canceled her trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of doctors.

Buckingham Palace has also already announced that “regretfully” the Queen will not attend a COP26 reception next week in Glasgow, Scotland, and from now on is not expected to hold official events alone.

