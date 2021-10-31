Rare Roman statues are found in excavations in England

Archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project in Buckinghamshire (Southern England county) have discovered a collection of rare statues romans while excavating a Norman church in Stoke Mandeville.

In the final stages of the excavation at the site of St Mary’s old Norman church in Stoke Mandeville, archaeologists were digging a circular trench around what was thought to be the foundation of an Anglo-Saxon tower.

As they dug, they discovered three stone busts that are stylistically Roman. Two of these busts consist of a head and a torso that were split prior to deposition, and the other has only the head. The two complete statues appear to be a full-grown woman and a full-grown man, with an additional child’s head.

The discovery of these artifacts caused excitement among the team working on the site, who described it as “exceptionally remarkable for us archaeologists.” The work was carried out by the HS2 capacity building company, Fusion JV, and its archeological contractor, LP Archeology.

great preservation

In addition to the statues, an incredibly well preserved hexagonal Roman glass jar was discovered. Despite having been buried for over a thousand years, the jar still had large pieces intact. Archaeologists who worked at the site were able to remove what they believe to be almost all of the fragments. The team can only find one comparison to this: a completely intact ship that is currently on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Other finds include large shingles, painted plaster and Roman cremation urns.

As the excavation at Stoke Mandeville draws to a close, the team working there has been able to assemble a more detailed analysis of the site’s historical use. The site appears to be a natural mound, which has been deliberately covered with soil to create a taller mound. It is possible that this formed a Bronze Age cemetery. It appears that it was then replaced by a square building that may have originated in the Roman period.

Archaeologists now believe that the square building that predates the Norman church is a Roman mausoleum. The Roman materials found in the surrounding ditch are too ornate and too few to suggest that the site was a domestic construction.

Vandalism

Dr Rachel Wood, chief archaeologist at Fusion JV, said: “For us, finishing the dig with these totally amazing finds is beyond thrilling. The statues are exceptionally well preserved and you really get an impression of the people they represent – ​​literally looking into the faces of the past is a unique experience. Of course, this leads us to wonder what else could be buried under the churches in England’s medieval villages. This was truly a once-in-a-lifetime site and we are all looking forward to hearing what more experts can tell us about these amazing statues and the history of the site before the construction of the Norman church.”

The Roman building appears to have been finally demolished by the Normans during the construction of the church of St Mary, after possible reuse during the Saxon period. The walls and rubble from the Roman building’s demolition are directly below the Norman foundations, with no soil accumulated between them. Saxon pottery was also found in a trench cut, as was a Saxon coin. Further analysis of the data is being carried out and the team hopes to confirm this hypothesis. The disfigurement of the Roman busts, meaning the removal of the head of each one, is not exceptional. It’s common for statues like these to have been vandalized in some way before being knocked down. These are the first examples of how historical statues and artifacts were discarded as society evolved over time.

The artifacts will now be taken to a specialized laboratory, where they will be cleaned and examined. Roman statues were typically painted in bright colors, so evidence of pigmentation in the statue’s folds will be examined. The final destination of the Roman finds will be determined in due course.

