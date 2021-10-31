Rayssa Leal is champion of the Lake Havasu stage of World Skate Street | skateboard

Rayssa Leal has been surprising at every stage of the Skate Street World Tour and this time it was no different. In Saturday’s final in Lake Havasu, Arizona, the 13-year-old from Maranhão turned in her last attempt against the Japanese champion from Tokyo, repeated her Salt Lake City stage strategy, hit a 50-50 backside flip and won for the second consecutive time. Pamela Rosa finished fourth in the competition after losing third place to Funa Nakayama.

– This trophy is for my friends, my brother and my parents! – the Olympic silver medalist shyly replied, still on the track after winning.

In pressure she is angry!!! Rayssa Leal wins another stage of the World Skate Street in the last maneuver

Rayssa showed a consistent skateboard on the track and despite missing one of the maneuvers presented in the first lap of the final, got the second best score, behind only Japanese bronze medalist in Tokyo, Funa Nakayama.

After four attempts at best maneuver, he hit the first with backside smith and took 6.1 points. In the second attempt, the 13 year old from Maranhão tried frontside crook and won 4.8 and took the lead with 15.6 points.

In the third, she outdid herself with a backside tailslide with 6.8 and replaced one of the previous notes and went to 17.7 points overall.

Finalist in the last ten editions, Pamela was unable to make a good lap after falling in the first maneuver of her presentation and had to take a risk. Of the four attempts for the “best trick”, he missed only one and managed to advance to the top 4.

Pamela Rosa makes 5.3 in the fourth maneuver and enters the final four

Of the eight finalists, the top four scores in the ranking advanced to two more maneuver attempts. The dispute was then between Brazil and Japan, with Rayssa and Pamela against Tokyo medalists Momiji and Funa.

Pamela opened the final round with a 6 and moved up one place, momentarily taking third place. The two Japanese missed their first attempts and Rayssa also failed to submit. The São Paulo native tried to improve in her last attempt and went all or nothing to take the lead, but she couldn’t finish.

Current Olympic champion Momiji Mishiya executed her last hand to perfection, scored eight points and passed Rayssa. Repeating the same tactic from the Salt Lake City stage, the Brazilian hit a 50-50 backside flip, scored 6.3 points and reigned on the track.

The men’s final will take place this Saturday, with two Brazilian representatives: Olympic athlete Felipe Gustavo and Lucas Rabelo. With a backside switch flip nose grind, Gustavo took the highest score in the semifinal with 9.3 and in the total sum of points he was in second place overall, with 25.3 points. Rabelo was seventh in qualifying in the last heat.

Brazilians Rayssa Leal, Pâmela Rosa and Gabriela Mazzeto secured a spot in the final this Friday as well. Letícia Bufoni, from São Paulo, was unlucky in the sequence of four maneuvers to get a good score and was left out. In the Salt Lake City stage, in August, the experienced skater also missed the final.

Rayssa Leal showed why she is the favorite of the moment and finished first in the women’s competition with 15.5 points. Pamela Rosa got the second best score, with 14.6 points, and showed that she is 100% recovered from the ankle injury that left her out of the final of the Tokyo Olympics. Who surprised was Gabi who returned to competitions after maternity leave and with 12.9 points was in seventh place.