Rayssa Leal makes history, surpasses Olympic champion and conquers a new stage of the World Skate – Sports

Rayssa Leal won, this Saturday, another trophy. This time, in the Lake Hanasu stage, in Arizona (USA), the decision was more difficult, and the Brazilian had to overcome an 8th note from the Olympic champion Momiji Nishiya. In the last maneuver, the score of 6.3 guaranteed the highest place on the podium in the World Skate Street Championship. In August, Rayssa had already taken first place in the Salt Lake City stage. Thus, Maranhão becomes the first woman to win, in the same year, two trophies in stages of the World Cup.

In the first round, Gabriela Mazetto and pink pamela they didn’t have as good results and failed in some maneuvers, which cost a few points. Gabi had 2.3 as a note, while Pamela had 2.8. Rayssa Leal, in turn, repeated the good performance of the semifinal, had timid mistakes and earned a 4.7 grade.

In the maneuvers phase, after the second attempt, the three Brazilians emerged in the first three positions after an error by the bronze medalist in the Tokyo Games, the Japanese Funa Nakayama. On the fourth attempt, Gabriela Mazetto failed and ended up out of the final stage, in sixth place, with 13 points. Olympic champion Momiji Nishiya made good moves and advanced.

Thus, the final phase featured a dispute between Brazil and Japan. Rayssa Leal passed with the best sum, 17.7. Pamela Rosa passed in fourth place, with 14.4. The competitors of the “Final Four” were able to perform two more maneuvers to decide the big winner.

In the penultimate attempt, Pamela Rosa even threatened to steal a place on the podium, but Nishiya responded in kind in the decisive round and won the highest score of the stage, 8.0. With that, the Japanese even took the leadership of Rayssa Leal. The Maranhense, however, needed a note above 5.7 to take the trophy. And that’s what happened, the maneuver done with perfection gave the Brazilian her second trophy in a row in the Skate Street League (SLS), with a grade of 6.3.

Thus, Rayssa finished the stage with 19.2. Momiji Nishiya was in second place, with 18.5, while his compatriot Funa Nakayama finished in third, totaling 16.1, the same number of points as Pamela Rosa, who was fourth.

In the men’s final, Brazil still has two other representatives, Felipe Gustavo and Lucas Rabelo. The decision starts at 6:30 pm.