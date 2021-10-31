Rayssa Leal wins 2nd stage in a row at the Worlds

Rayssa Leal is at the top once again. Fadinha returned to shine on the tracks and made history by winning the second consecutive stage in the World Skate Street League (SLS). The final was played this afternoon (GMT) in Lake Havasu, Arizona, United States.

The 13-year-old Brazilian won with a maneuver on the last attempt — she became the first skateboarder to win two consecutive stages of the SLS in the same year. Rayssa overcame Japanese Momiji Nishiya and Funa Nakayama, placed second and third, respectively. Pamela Rosa, world champion in 2019, was fourth, while Gabriela Mazetto closed on sixth.

“This trophy is for my friends, my brother and my father. And that’s it,” said Rayssa, very emotional after the victory.

After winning the opening stage in Salt Lake City, Rayssa Leal showed that she is still at a very high level. The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist was consistent from start to finish and finished with 19.2 in the sum of the top three grades — beating Nishiya (18.5) and Nakayama (16.1).

Rayssa wins with maneuver at the end

In her first showing, Rayssa showed that she was among the favorites for the title this Saturday. The Brazilian made a good lap and got the second best score, only behind Funa Nakayama.

It took little for Fadinha to take the lead in the dispute. The Maranhense jumped to the edge after the second attempt of four maneuvers — the best one was a 6.8 with a backside tailslide.

With the performance, Rayssa got a place in the top 4 among the eight competitors to dispute the final – each skater was entitled to two more maneuvers).

And, just like the last step, Rayssa found herself under pressure before the last attempt. Momiji Mishiya, current Olympic champion, took the lead in the end with a great maneuver and threw the responsibility over to the Brazilian. Fadinha, however, showed why she was the favorite and took the first position with a 50-50 backside kickflip to make the party one more time.

The next stage of the SLS is scheduled for November 13th and 14th, in Jacksonville, Florida (USA). Before, the men’s final of the second stage will be disputed this Saturday – Brazilians Felipe Gustavo and Lucas Rabelo are in the dispute.