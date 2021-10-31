Read the Season 2 Review

The series tuning conquered its space among the original works of Netflix as soon as it was released, in 2019. Drawing attention for its focus on the periphery of São Paulo, the series portrays the reality of young people from the periphery, and the diverse dreams they aim to achieve. With a strong presence of funk, religion and police drama, tuning he kept what works in his second season and matured his speech with dynamism and depth, leaving the lack of focus of the first year behind.

The new season works better the convergence of its three cores and injects a more dramatic charge in the conflicts of Doni, character of jottape, who faces a very fast growth in his funk career. After tragically losing his father at the end of the previous year, the character went from a dreamy boy from the fictional community of Vila Áurea to a relevant musician who participates in open TV attractions and records with great singers. The same movement happens with Nando, lived by Christian Malheiros. After spending his first season trying to become the leader of organized crime in the community, he is now under constant pressure to have his name tied to lawlessness.

Tuning also does an exemplary job of reconciling different views, especially in the portrayal of Rita’s journey (Bruna Mascarenhas). Fleeing from caricature and betting on a more realistic look at the evangelical community, the series dives into a story in this context without getting stuck in stereotypes. The result is scenes that are respectful to the religious audience and interesting to people outside the bubble.

As the events that accompany Nando reach another level, the universe of crime that surrounds him also matures. With more adrenaline, new conflicts arise from a dispute between drug dealers and the police over the drugs that supply the community’s mouths of tobacco. This clash starts out simple, but gains more importance with each episode, until it becomes decisive at the end of the season.

There is also a clear right to invest in the debate on violence in the suburbs, showing the consequences that arise from unintelligent clashes between police and organized crime. Without making the theme spectacular, tuning brings the subject to the viewer in a didactic way without giving up the drama. An important milestone for the season, which debuts in a year in which black people are 77% of homicide victims in Brazil, according to Atlas of Violence 2021.

tuning stands out as a teen series for innovating both in the plot and in the elements that compose it. The production is not limited to having the periphery as its scenarios, but also adopts all its characteristics, such as language, fashion and tastes, showing itself focused on the diversity of these places. This remarkable concern with the representativeness of this audience defines the originality of the work, which even without an experienced cast, achieves considerable results.

After two years between the first and second seasons, tuning it returns with much more success and closes its second year with a positive balance. The dynamic work of the production proves to be enough to provide a third season, or else end the plot with a quality ending. Going back to a third year, or not, tuning it has raised the bar in their discussions, and effectively connects the events of both seasons, leaving a taste of wanting more for their fans.