Readjustment of the average benefit of the ‘new Bolsa Família’ will be below 20% and the waiting list will only be cleared in December, says government | Economy

The average value of the Auxílio Brasil benefit, a new social program that will replace Bolsa Família, will be corrected by 17.84% in November, but expansion of the number of beneficiaries is only planned for the month of December — when new families will be added and the so-called “waiting queue” will be reset. The information is from the Ministry of Citizenship.
With this, the correction of the average benefit will be below that announced by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma. Last week, he had informed that Auxílio Brasil would have a permanent adjustment of 20% in relation to the amounts paid in Bolsa Família, which was revoked.
The government also informed that the amount of R$ 400, transitory, will start to be paid only in December. But he added that the difference registered in November between the permanent benefit and the transitory value, of R$ 400, will be complemented retroactively in December.
See the differences between Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil
The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said this week that Auxílio Brasil — a program that will replace Bolsa Família — will cost around R$ 84.7 billion in 2022.
According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the expansion of the number of people covered by the new social program, to 17 million families, will only take place in December. Next month, the beneficiary base will continue at 14.7 million families.
With the increase in the number of benefited families in the last month of 2021, the ministry added, the expectation is to clear the so-called “waiting line” that used to be in Bolsa Família – that is, to pay the benefit to those who are already entitled but not receiving.
“In December, Auxílio Brasil will be expanded to 17 million families, which represents more than 50 million Brazilians or a quarter of the population. With this, the waiting list of people registered in the Cadastro Único and qualified for the program will be eliminated.” , informed the Ministry of Citizenship, through a statement.
The latest government data on the waiting list for the former Bolsa Família is from April this year, when it totaled, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, 423,851 families.
However, according to a survey by the Social Assistance Thematic Chamber of the Northeast Consortium, which brings together governors of the region, the line for Bolsa Família was at 2.4 million families in July this year, of which 907 thousand in the Southeast and 881,000 in the North East.
Questions and answers about Auxílio Brasil
How should Auxílio Brasil work?
There will be nine modalities in the new social program. The values of each modality, and the number of beneficiaries for each one of them, have not yet been announced.
Three benefits will form the “core core” of the program:
- Early Childhood Benefit: for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit must be paid per child in this age group and the limit will be five benefits per family.
- Family Membership Benefit: for families with pregnant women or people aged 3 to 21 years old — currently, Bolsa Família limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old. The government says the goal is to encourage this additional group to stay in school to complete at least one level of formal schooling. The limit will also be five benefits per family.
- Overcoming Extreme Poverty Benefit: this benefit comes into play when, after computing the previous “lines”, the monthly per capita income of the family is still below the extreme poverty line. In this case, says the government, there will be no limitation related to the number of members of the family nucleus.
The other six benefits will already be paid to the current basis of Bolsa Família, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, are as follows:
- Sports School Aid: aimed at students aged between 12 and 17 years old who are notable at the Brazilian School Games and are already members of the Brazil Aid beneficiary families. The aid will be paid in 12 monthly installments to the student and in a single installment to the student’s family, says the Ministry of Citizenship.
- Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments. There is no maximum number of beneficiaries per household.
- Child Citizen Assistance: according to the Ministry of Citizenship, it will be directed to the person responsible for a family with a child from zero to 48 months old who is able to obtain a source of income, but does not find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child reaches 48 months of life, and the limit per family unit will still be regulated.
- Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers registered in the Cadastro Único. In the first year, after a three-month grace period, the payment will be conditional on the donation of food to socially vulnerable families assisted by the education and social assistance network. The municipalities will have to sign a term of adhesion with the Ministry of Citizenship.
- Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: whoever is on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit. Receipt is limited to one support per family.
- Transition Compensatory Benefit: for families who were on the Bolsa Família payroll and lost part of the amount received when switching to Brazil Aid. It will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until the amount received by the family is greater than that of Bolsa Família or until it no longer meets the eligibility criteria.