Readjustment of the average benefit of the ‘new Bolsa Família’ will be below 20% and the waiting list will only be cleared in December, says government | Economy

The average value of the Auxílio Brasil benefit, a new social program that will replace Bolsa Família, will be corrected by 17.84% in November , but expansion of the number of beneficiaries is only planned for the month of December — when new families will be added and the so-called “waiting queue” will be reset. The information is from the Ministry of Citizenship.

With this, the correction of the average benefit will be below that announced by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma. Last week, he had informed that Auxílio Brasil would have a permanent adjustment of 20% in relation to the amounts paid in Bolsa Família, which was revoked.

The government also informed that the amount of R$ 400, transitory, will start to be paid only in December. But he added that the difference registered in November between the permanent benefit and the transitory value, of R$ 400, will be complemented retroactively in December.

See the differences between Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil

The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said this week that Auxílio Brasil — a program that will replace Bolsa Família — will cost around R$ 84.7 billion in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the expansion of the number of people covered by the new social program, to 17 million families, will only take place in December. Next month, the beneficiary base will continue at 14.7 million families.

With the increase in the number of benefited families in the last month of 2021, the ministry added, the expectation is to clear the so-called “waiting line” that used to be in Bolsa Família – that is, to pay the benefit to those who are already entitled but not receiving.

“In December, Auxílio Brasil will be expanded to 17 million families, which represents more than 50 million Brazilians or a quarter of the population. With this, the waiting list of people registered in the Cadastro Único and qualified for the program will be eliminated.” , informed the Ministry of Citizenship, through a statement.

The latest government data on the waiting list for the former Bolsa Família is from April this year, when it totaled, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, 423,851 families.

However, according to a survey by the Social Assistance Thematic Chamber of the Northeast Consortium, which brings together governors of the region, the line for Bolsa Família was at 2.4 million families in July this year, of which 907 thousand in the Southeast and 881,000 in the North East.

Questions and answers about Auxílio Brasil

How should Auxílio Brasil work?

There will be nine modalities in the new social program. The values ​​of each modality, and the number of beneficiaries for each one of them, have not yet been announced.

Three benefits will form the “core core” of the program:

Early Childhood Benefit: for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit must be paid per child in this age group and the limit will be five benefits per family. Family Membership Benefit: for families with pregnant women or people aged 3 to 21 years old — currently, Bolsa Família limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old. The government says the goal is to encourage this additional group to stay in school to complete at least one level of formal schooling. The limit will also be five benefits per family. Overcoming Extreme Poverty Benefit: this benefit comes into play when, after computing the previous “lines”, the monthly per capita income of the family is still below the extreme poverty line. In this case, says the government, there will be no limitation related to the number of members of the family nucleus.

The other six benefits will already be paid to the current basis of Bolsa Família, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, are as follows: