Red Bull sees “powerful hit” from Mercedes’ rear suspension

Red Bull points out that Mercedes did not have such an advantage in the United States, but may have in some of the last five races of the season (Photo: Mercedes)

With the so-called ‘lynx eyes’, once again Red Bull pointed out a ‘trick’ from Mercedes to improve the W12 in a straight line. The ball of choice is the German team’s rear suspension system, which seems to go down on the straights at high speed. Thus, the drag of the car is reduced, allowing the maximum speed to be higher. Christian Horner, head of Red Bull, doesn’t believe the ruse is illegal, but points to it as a “powerful” Mercedes resource in some of the season’s remaining five races.

“I think Mercedes is obviously taking advantage of a device for the straights,” Horner said in an interview with Sky F1 in Austin during TL1. “If you look at their car’s rear suspension, how it lowers… I think it was a strong point of theirs. [na Turquia],” he added.

“It will have a greater influence on some tracks. It was a reduced effect here [nos Estados Unidos], but in places like Jeddah [na Arábia Saudita], it can be quite powerful,” he continued.

Red Bull pointed out that the Mercedes ‘trick’ in the rear suspension is “powerful” (Photo: Mercedes)

Like the Turkish GP, where Valtteri Bottas first won in 2021, the Taureans were really intrigued by the Mercedes’ speed — they even did a day of filming on the Istanbul Park circuit to try and get some answers. After all, the two teams are fighting a tough off-track battle over the performance of one or the other: from the flexible rear wing at the start of the season to the engine.

This time, the energy drink brand does not see an irregularity in the Mercedes idea, but does not deny that it is an advantageous resource. “We don’t think it’s illegal, no,” said Horner. “It’s something that has been used, historically speaking. We’ve seen this used by them in the past. But, obviously, what we saw in Turkey was a very extreme version of that, more than that circuit seemed to allow”, concluded.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss, downplays Horner’s statements. For him, as far as Brackley’s team can legally improve, it will. “We recognize that this is a sport in which competitors will always try to find out if there is any kind of improvement,” he explained.

“My experience is that there is no such thing, they are all small gains, gains that have been added and bring performance. We’re really trying to understand our car better and add performance in the lap time, without hearing too much engine noise,” he concluded.