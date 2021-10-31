Reflection for the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time

Jesus Christ made our love and praise to God lighter and more definitive, and we must follow our nature which is to love, since we were created in the image and likeness of Love.

Father Cesar Augusto Santos, SJ – Vatican News

Both in the first reading, Deuteronomy 6, 2-6 where Moses pronounces the famous “Shema Israel”, that is, “Hear Israel”, the Lord, our God, is the only Lord. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength; in the Gospel, Mark 12, 28-34, Jesus also uses the Shema Israel! The Lord our God is the only Lord. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength!” Jesus adds the love of neighbor that we already find as a prescription in Leviticus 19: 17, when it is said: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself. I am Yaweh”. Jesus adds in today’s pericope:” The second commandment is: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself!” And it reveals: “There is no commandment greater than these.” The novelty is in the use of the verb “to love”.

What was used only for God, Jesus uses to unite the commandments and weakens the use of rites and sacrifices. Now the demonstration of our love for God will be linked to our love for our neighbor. The 613 commandments imposed by Jewish tradition are in the background and the fear of God, with which our first reading begins, “Fear” becomes the practice of love for Him and for others, his dear ones. And then we understand verse 34 of today’s Gospel, where Jesus declares to the master of the Law with whom he converses, that he is not far from the Kingdom of God, because for him sacrifices and holocausts have lost their primacy. For him all that was missing was the practice of mercy, the exercise of love.

The second reading, Letter to Hebrews 7, 23-28 teaches us that Jesus, from the tribe of Judah and not from Levi, like the other priests, is the priest par excellence for living a new priesthood, superior to the previous ones, which does not he must perform sacrifices for his own purification, but only for the people’s, and he did it once and offered himself as a victim.

As we can see, Jesus Christ made our love and praise to God lighter and more definitive, and we must follow our nature which is to love, since we were created in the image and likeness of Love. We don’t need so many rules and laws, but the law is one and only: love! The more is the more. Only one act is necessary and essential – to love! The other things must be ordered for him and he must be submitted. A religiosity full of norms and rites, even the most pious, runs a great risk, that of distracting us from the essential, from the authentically Christian – to love and be merciful!