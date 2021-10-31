Regime Represses and Silences Latest Wave of Protests in Cuba – International

HAVANA – When Cubans took to the streets in July, in the biggest demonstration against the communist regime in decades, Michel Parra joined the fiery crowd. “For the first time in my life I marched,” said the 20-year-old, who works at a hospital.

But enthusiasm turned to fear when plainclothes men dragged Parra and her sister out of the protest in Matanzas.

Dragged to the headquarters of the security services of Cuba, he was taken to an interrogation room. “They screamed and said they would shoot me and my family,” he said. “I begged them to stop, but they kept calling me a maggot” – which means “worm”, a term the government and its supporters call the anti-communists. “They slapped me and knocked me to the ground,” said Parra. “They started kicking my entire body. They didn’t stop.”

One hundred days after the demonstrations, the scale of the repression is evident. Security forces operations resulted in more than a thousand detainees. Currently, about 500 Cubans remain behind bars or embroiled in murky legal proceedings, according to Cubalex, an NGO that monitors the arrests.

In many cases, detainees were subjected to torture and humiliation, according to a report by Human Rights Watch. The text provides the most detailed account so far on the crackdown on dissent.

Several reports have been confirmed by Washington Post in interviews with detained Cubans and relatives of those who remain incarcerated. Of the 130 prisoners whose cases were investigated, 48 suffered physical abuse. This type of treatment took place mainly in the early hours of detention. Afterwards, many were left to languish in crowded cells, in poor sanitary conditions and poorly fed. Little is known about the hundreds of other people still in jail.

A new protest on November 15, called by artists and dissidents, supported by Cubans in exile, was banned by the state. Activists and observers warn that arrests and abuse could make protesters stay at home next month.

On Nov. 15, the government plans to reopen the island to tourism after months of pandemic restrictions. Another eruption of protests would represent a huge public relations setback for the government and its desperate search for tourism dollars.

“Repression is an effort to instill fear in people and ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” said Juan Pappier, a researcher at Human Rights Watch. “People who protested because they were tired of lack of freedom, of waiting hours in line to get bread or milk, felt they had nothing to lose. But the government has shown that yes, they have something to lose, that they can end up in detention and live in even worse conditions in jail.”

Cuban authorities deny that they mistreated protesters. The chancellery claims that most of the lawsuits related to the protests are violations of “public order”. In August, the president Miguel Diaz-Canel admitted that “complex situations” can lead to “some excess”. “But no one is missing or tortured, I tell you responsibly,” he said. “All families were informed of the location of their relatives.”

abuses

Government allies say the force applied against protesters was less deadly than that used in protests in the Colombia, where 29 people died this year, and in the Chile, which recorded 31 deaths in 2019. In Cuba, only one death was confirmed during the protests: Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, a 36-year-old singer. The NGO Cuban Observatory for Human Rights said he was shot in the back by a police officer.

“They may have weighed their hands in some cases, but this is being exaggerated,” said Carlos Alzugaray, a former Cuban diplomat. “The police were instructed not to use weapons. We’re not talking about Chile or Colombia, where the police actually kill people.”

Some detained protesters, however, reported abuse while in custody. Journalist Orelvys Cabrera said he was forced to undress in front of military personnel after being detained for covering the demonstrations. He reported that he was forced to listen to the regime’s glorious tales. Afterwards, he was placed in a small cell with seven other prisoners. “I slept for 33 days on the floor. They gave us rice and earth to eat, fat soup. In the morning, just a slice of bread.”

The detainees resisted singing Patria and Life, Grammy-nominated song that became an anthem of dissent. But Cabrera, who posted $40 bail and went under house arrest, said they too were beset with disillusionment. “We were crying a lot, because we had hope that after that day we would finally be free,” he said.

Michael Valladares, a construction worker in Mayabeque, said his wife, María Cristina Garrido, 39, was arrested with her sister the morning after the protests. Witnesses told him they were beaten up by police officers in prison. Eighteen days later, he managed to visit the woman. She reported that she was thrown into a “punishment cell” with feces on the floor after refusing to scream “Viva Fidel!” “She said that every time she refused, a soldier would hit her so hard that she would urinate,” Valladares said. / RUSSIAN GUILHERME TRANSLATION