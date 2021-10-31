Renato says he is vaccinated against “exaggerated criticism” in Flamengo: “I am their fortress, their wall” | Flamengo

But not all that relieved. Renato complained about what he considered “exaggerated reviews” and placed himself as a “wall” for the red-black cast:

– I’m already vaccinated. I didn’t parachute into football. I just thought the reviews were exaggerated. The one who criticized Wednesday will praise us tomorrow. It is part. There are people who earn money from criticism. Many people like to see the circus on fire. I say to them, “I am your fortress, your wall.”

In Renato’s evaluation, Flamengo had a good performance and knew how to cancel out the rival’s main moves. The team had a last-minute change in the defense, as Rodrigo Caio felt and became an embezzlement in the warm-up for the match. Asked about the marathon games that lie ahead in November, including the Libertadores decision, he said:

– It won’t change the way we work at all, because, at least in my mind, it’s not just this month that we’re going to play every three days, we’ve been playing for a long time, and every three days there’s a decision. So people can’t just look ahead, they have to look back a little bit. There are smart people in here, we’ve been exchanging ideas, we’re fighting for the Brazilian Nationals and as long as there’s a chance, let’s fight.

Asked about handing over the position after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, he preferred not to give details, but he did not deny:

– There are things I prefer to stay internally. I always talk a lot with Braz (Marcos Braz, soccer vice), Bruno (Spindel, soccer director), they are people who are there every day and help us a lot, Flamengo needs these people a lot, I exchanged some ideas with them, but not I want to go into details. I also had a very good conversation with the president in the CT. But I prefer it to be between four walls. These are people who need to hear what I have to say, and to be able to hear them too.

Check out the press conference by Renato Gaúcho

Gabigol

– I don’t see a problem with Gabriel. He has trained, if dedicated, is professional. Every player has a level that is not so good. It happened a while ago with Pedro himself. I told him (Gabriel), that everyone was saying that Pedro was 10 games without scoring a goal. I told him: “tranquility, calm down, you won’t unlearn”. And he started scoring goals. The same way Gabriel. In a little while, the ball will fall to him, and he will score goals, and he will still help us a lot.

medical department

– I always tell you that we have smart people inside the club who exchange a lot of ideas. I always exchange ideas with Juan, with Fabinho. They are people I had the pleasure of playing with, and they are with us on a daily basis. We always try to do the best for the club. There are a lot of people, I say, who take something, throw it in the air, say something outside without having the information inside. Flamengo is very big, and there is pressure for all professionals. If there is something that needs to be corrected or changed, we Flamengo professionals change internally.

– We talk, we change, we do the best for the club. We don’t go to the radio, newspaper, television to talk about what we are doing. The fan can rest assured. If there’s something… there’s a lot of people talking. If there’s something, we’ll change it for the good of the club. I have no complaints. We have been working. It happens, it’s Flamengo. I always compared with the Brazilian team. It’s very charged. It’s no use listening, listening, playing on the fan. I have no problem with the physical preparation or the medical department.

David Luiz

We have been talking a lot, he is following the risk that was determined. He’s fine, he’s already training with the group, the fans can rest assured that he’ll already be on the field.

field delivery

I told this to the group in the locker room. There are games that you are not technically good at. And what I will never fail to charge is delivery. Delivery we had today. We faced a great team, we fought and we got results. It was beautiful for the team to play well, create situations and win the match. But it’s not always possible. Athletic himself didn’t have great chances to score. It was a great delivery and we got the result that gives us conditions to continue fighting at the Brazilian Nationals.

Ramon immediate reserve of Filipe Luís?

– Every player who is at Flamengo is a starter and a reserve player as well. I have a group and I will never say that this player is a starter or immediate reserve. They are phases. I have 3 good sides. Filipe Luis is one of the best full-backs in the world. He’s very smart. I have 2 good players who play in the same position, which are Rene and Ramon, and I need the three. As on the other side I have Matheuzinho, isla and Rodinei. Not everyone will be able to play every game. I have a group and depending on what we need, we will play A, B or C.

cheering

The fan is to be congratulated. On the fourth I gave the fan reason. It’s passion, he always wants to win. But it’s not always possible. That’s why there are professionals in the club. We need to think. the fan reacts only with his heart. There are times when the result does not appear and the fans charge. Today the fan was fantastic, we need this energy. as long as we have a chance, we’ll go after it. Today, it was a demo, very big delivery. We fought with a powerful opponent, the leader of the Brazilian, in the final of the Brazilian Cup. Today we measured strength and came out winners, because we had that energy. Whenever possible, fans should come to the maracanã and bring this energy, we need it a lot. As long as you have the chance, let’s go for it. Today we have reduced Atlético by three points, and there are many more rounds to go. I’ve seen a lot happen.

Reviews

– I’m already vaccinated. I didn’t parachute into football. I just thought the reviews were exaggerated. The one who criticized Wednesday will praise us tomorrow. It is part. There are people who earn money from criticism. Many people like to see the circus on fire. I say to them, “I am your fortress, your wall.” I tell them that it’s what I pass on to them, not what comes from outside. Journalist lives every three days. The journalist who is correct can make the critique, that true critique, not the one who changes his mind every three days. There are people who want to disrupt the environment. Flamengo is in a Libertadores final. And Flamengo can win the tri-championship of Libertadores in three years. Flamengo is there on the 27th and we will do everything to win. Meanwhile, we need this energy from our fans.

Michael

– Many people think that Flamengo has no tactical part. I find it funny that until 15 days ago, when Flamengo was beating everyone, the team was almost perfect. It had technique, physique, tactics. It was enough for us not to win two, three games that Flamengo had nothing else. Flamengo has ways to play. Today we took the powerful Atlético-MG team and played for them. We practically played with four fixed attackers. When it was time to attack, there were four players against the opposing defense, and when it came to defending, they helped in marking. You can’t have 4, 5 that only attack or 4, 5 that only defend. We have a group. And the moment we are attacking, everyone will help each other. Our marking always starts with the attackers. We didn’t have the possession we’re used to, but we got the result we were interested in.