Renner opens, in Rio de Janeiro, the first “circular store” of Brazilian retail

This Saturday, the 30th, Renner opens the first Brazilian retail store designed based on the concepts of the circular economy, which associates development with the best use of resources, prioritizing more durable and renewable inputs. The store, located in Shopping Rio Sul, was completely remodeled to offer an innovative shopping experience that encompasses physical structure, products, community support and supplier development. In addition, the operation enhances the omnichannel journey and enhances the relationship with customers through technology.

The store’s renovation project was designed to reduce environmental impacts from construction to operation. For this, Renner stopped using 8.5 tons of structural steel when designing the unit and prioritized the use of sustainable, recycled and recyclable materials. Initially, the objective was to reuse 75% of the waste generated in the work, but the goal was exceeded and 97% of this waste was reused, with a large part being recycled and used in other production chains.

The store’s operation will be more sustainable, with the supply of renewable energy originating from a low-impact wind source and greater energy efficiency. In the long term, in a 20-year scenario, the CO2 emission avoided in the construction and operation of the unit corresponds to the restoration of a 1.5 hectare area of ​​Atlantic Forest and should achieve a 24% reduction in global warming potential.

Compared to traditional models at Renner stores, the Rio Sul unit will have water consumption reduced by around 56% Photo: Lucas Jones/Divulgação

A few years ago, Lojas Renner SA was committed to reducing its environmental impact and adopting sustainability practices. It carried out its first inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in 2011 and, since 2016, it has neutralized 100% of its inventoried emissions. By the end of 2021, the company will meet the goal of reducing 20% ​​of CO2 emissions from 2017 levels.

The water consumption of the new circular store will also be reduced by approximately 56%, compared to the traditional models of Renner stores, generating savings of more than 420,000 liters of water per year, which represents the consumption of seven people in this store. time course. Inside, all the furniture was developed with recyclable materials, which reduced the amount of MDF by 37% and eliminated the use of glass and painting.

To highlight some of the brand’s sustainability initiatives, the new circular store created a space with a curatorship of pieces with the Selo Re, which have a lower environmental impact, in addition to the Ecoestilo collector, Renner’s post-consumer reverse logistics service (which checks correct destination for disused garments, perfumery and beauty packages and bottles).

Circular store will have spaces for pieces with Seal Re, with less environmental impact Photo: Disclosure

Customers will have access to three new Seal Re capsule collections. The new edition of Re Jeans brings the popular jeans with the ecofashion concept, which has been gaining more and more attributes and representation within the brand. The Studio collection features responsible cotton and viscose clothing, recycled fabrics, certified linen, natural dyed garments and shoes made from recycled materials and rice straw soles. Finally, the Organic Cotton capsule offers women’s, men’s and children’s options made with certified organic cotton, cultivated and harvested by hand and without the use of pesticides.

There is also a space dedicated to Repass, a platform for reselling clothes, shoes and accessories, which is part of Lojas Renner’s fashion and lifestyle ecosystem. It is the largest online Brazilian thrift store and will have a collection point in Rio Sul for those who want to resell on the platform.

Improved consumer experience

Another big difference is that Renner’s circular store was designed to improve the customer experience and give visibility to the retailer’s omnichannel strategy. The entire journey was rethought to improve and leverage the solutions that make the most sense for consumers. Users who circulate through the site will have different channels to access products and services, such as totems that lead to the complete digital catalog of the brand’s omni stock.

The main idea is to maximize the role of consumers, bringing more autonomy to the shopping journey. For this, there will be an increase of more than 60% in the number of ATMs available to customers, as well as Mobile Sales devices, operated by employees to complete the sale at any point in the store.

In the first half of 2022, in Jacarepaguá, also in Rio de Janeiro, the second Renner store will open with the same concept.

Job creation and training for cariocas

Part of the retailer’s investment in Rio de Janeiro was earmarked to support training and employability projects in the Rio de Janeiro community. Lojas Renner Institute, in partnership with Instituto Aliança and Shopping Rio Sul, offered a professional training course for 28 people in vulnerable situations, who are now able to be placed in the Brazilian retail sector. Of this group, 8 have already been hired by Renner.

Another initiative is the technical course in sewing and personal development, which was carried out in collaboration with the UN Migration Agency and the organization Mulheres do Sul Global to train 160 migrants living in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. At the end of the training, ten students were invited to join the SOS Costura service team, an application for adjustments, repairs and customization of clothing that joined Renner to start activities in the city. In addition to connecting the professionals through the app, the retailer will encourage customers to use the service, increasing demand and income for seamstresses.

There is also Renner’s young apprentices program in partnership with Senac-RJ, which started a course on the retail sector in August. In classes, students will have the opportunity to talk with Renner employees about sustainability, diversity and service, as well as the concept of a circular store inaugurated at the Rio Sul shopping mall.