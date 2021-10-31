Result of the Federal Lottery contest 5610 on Saturday (10/30/2021) – DCI

The result of the Federal lottery contest 5610 today, Saturday (30), will be released from 7 pm. See if you’re the winner of one of the top five prizes, which has the highest estimated at $500K. The draw takes place at Espaço Loterias Caixa located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Result of Federal Lottery Tender 5610

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn and the prize of each one:

51273 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

46972 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

83641 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

55412 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

54371 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Federal Lottery Awards

Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand. Tickets that do not come out in the result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5610 can also be billed if they have:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive today’s Federal Lottery Prize?

The prize of the Federal Lottery Contest 5610 can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, the winner can also withdraw from the lottery houses.

Caixa Lotteries prizes are valid for up to 90 days after the result of the draw. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

