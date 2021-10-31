Result of Today’s Lucky Day 525, 10/30; prize is BRL 200 thousand – Country

In contest 525, the Lucky Day will draw a prize of R$ 200 thousand. If you want to follow up, the draw will take place at 20:00 this Saturday by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.00.

525 CONTEST LUCK DAY RESULT

21 – 17 – 16 – 20 – 29 – 12 – 22

lucky month

05 – May

How to play on Lucky Day?

To participate, you need to choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 that are available, plus “1 Month of Luck”. Thus, each contest draws seven numbers and a “Lucky Month”. You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 3,6,9 or 12 consecutive contests).

What are the odds?

According to Caixa, the chances of winning vary depending on the type of bet. Check out the odds:

Probabilities of hits Minimum bet: R$2.00 – 7 numbers award bands 7 (single bet) 8 (8 bets) 9 (36 bets) 10 (120 bets) 11 (330 bets) 12 (792 bets) 13 (1,716 bets) 14 (3,432 bets) 15 (6,435 bets) 7 hits 2,629,575 328,696 73,043 21,913 7,968 3320 1,532 766 408 6 hits 15,652 4,083 1,422 596 284 149 85 51 32 5 hits 453 185 90 49 29 19 13 9 7 4 hits 37 21 13 9 6 5 4 3 3 lucky month 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.