Ricardo Miranda leaves the country after suffering death threats – Politics

by

Lu
Former import head of the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Department, Lus Ricardo Miranda (photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency)

The former import head of the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Department,

lus Ricardo Miranda

, had to resort to the program

witness protection

of the Federal Police after being threatened with

death

. The former employee of the Ministry of Health denounced in the CPI of COVID an alleged scheme of

bribe

in the purchase of the vaccine

Covaxin

.

According to his brother, Federal Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), he and his family left the country this Thursday (10/28).

“Brazil is not like us

comics

, where good always wins! My brother continued to be attacked by the government, was exonerated, because of the threats he had to join the witness protection program and leave the country! @jairbolsonaro cria vergonha na cara, voc sabe a verdade!”, escreveu no Twitter.

Ricardo Miranda deps at the CPI in June. At the time, he said he was under pressure to approve the Covaxin vaccine against covid-19.