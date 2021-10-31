Ricardo Miranda leaves the country after suffering death threats – Politics

The former import head of the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Department,
lus Ricardo Miranda
, had to resort to the program
witness protection
of the Federal Police after being threatened with
death
. The former employee of the Ministry of Health denounced in the CPI of COVID an alleged scheme of
bribe
in the purchase of the vaccine
Covaxin
.
According to his brother, Federal Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), he and his family left the country this Thursday (10/28).
“Brazil is not like us
comics
, where good always wins! My brother continued to be attacked by the government, was exonerated, because of the threats he had to join the witness protection program and leave the country! @jairbolsonaro cria vergonha na cara, voc sabe a verdade!”, escreveu no Twitter.
Brazil is not like in comics, where good always wins! My brother continued to be attacked by the government, was exonerated, because of the threats he had to join the witness protection program and leave the country! @jairbolsonaro Put shame on your face, you know the truth!
%u2014 Luis Miranda USA (@LuisMirandaUSA) October 28, 2021
Ricardo Miranda deps at the CPI in June. At the time, he said he was under pressure to approve the Covaxin vaccine against covid-19.