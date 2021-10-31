Ricardo Miranda leaves the country after suffering death threats – Politics

Former import head of the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Department, Lus Ricardo Miranda (photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency) The former import head of the Ministry of Health’s Logistics Department,



lus Ricardo Miranda



, had to resort to the program



witness protection



of the Federal Police after being threatened with



death



. The former employee of the Ministry of Health denounced in the CPI of COVID an alleged scheme of



bribe



in the purchase of the vaccine



Covaxin



.

According to his brother, Federal Deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF), he and his family left the country this Thursday (10/28).

“Brazil is not like us



comics



, where good always wins! My brother continued to be attacked by the government, was exonerated, because of the threats he had to join the witness protection program and leave the country! @jairbolsonaro cria vergonha na cara, voc sabe a verdade!”, escreveu no Twitter. Brazil is not like in comics, where good always wins! My brother continued to be attacked by the government, was exonerated, because of the threats he had to join the witness protection program and leave the country! @jairbolsonaro Put shame on your face, you know the truth! %u2014 Luis Miranda USA (@LuisMirandaUSA) October 28, 2021

Ricardo Miranda deps at the CPI in June. At the time, he said he was under pressure to approve the Covaxin vaccine against covid-19.