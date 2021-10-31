RMP: “Fla can’t fall into the siren song of playing Brazilian title” – 10/31/2021

The 1-0 victory over Atlético-MG, this Saturday (30), rekindled the hope of winning the title of the Brasileirão in the Flamengo fans. With the triumph over the tournament leader, the difference between the two teams dropped to ten points, with Fla having two games in hand. The mission, however, remains complicated, as the team faces a marathon of games and “only” the Libertadores final, on the 27th, as the main target of the season.

At Flamengo Live, program of UOL Sport right after the Mengão games, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado discussed whether Flamengo should really get excited in search of the Brazilian title after the victory over Galo. For both, the priority of the team must even prepare for the duel against Palmeiras for the decision of the continental tournament.

“Flamengo can’t fall into that siren song that you can still play in the Brazilian Nationals. The whole focus has to be on Libertadores. You can’t overstress this team. Now that game season will start every three days because of the matches You can’t get this team to play directly like that. If not, in these 28 days to go, Flamengo will destroy what’s left of the team because the injuries continue to happen. It was cool, stamped the Atlético-MG belt, but he doesn’t go into this game of playing with full strength in the games that are still missing until Libertadores. If not, he’ll get there shattered,” analyzed Renato

Rocha agrees, and also thinks Flamengo should turn their attention to Libertadores. “In order not to take away all the optimism of the fans, Flamengo has a solution to win this Brazilian: download the 2018 Palmeiras in Fla’s reserves and they will be selected. In other words: everything will work very well. Atlético-MG would have to feel this way. he still plays against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, who can take three more points,” said the columnist for the UOL.

Renato defends the idea of ​​Fla using more base players and reserves for the next Brasileirão matches. “My hope is this: suddenly, Ramon will start to gain a foothold and pull some of the under-20 kids, who are so good. It’s crazy to think that the starting lineup has to play all these games because he’s got a little one again chance at the Brazilian Nationals. That’s throwing the Libertadores away,” he said.

Even with the excitement brought by the victory over Atlético-MG, Fla’s thoughts must be one: the Libertadores final, as Rocha reinforced. “Chance has, but I think you have to put more reserves, especially in these sequences of games every three days. With this marathon, you have to put more reserves on the field and give rhythm to the starters. In other words: work thinking about the 27th. If you mend victories, there is no way to change the planning. You have to focus on the Libertadores. The best chance for a title is there. At the Brazilian Nationals, it will have to be a miracle for the reserves,” he emphasized.

Renato lamented some recent blunders by Fla, which made the team lose contact with the leader Galo, and pointed out that the team is guilty of being away from the fight for the cup. “You can’t stop looking at the table and see that Flamengo drew with Cuiabá [0 a 0] and lost to Fluminense [3 a 1]. That is, he threw five points away. If I had won these two games, and for the team that I have, I had an obligation to win, I would now be five points behind Atlético-MG having two games late and could take the lead. Flamengo lost the Brazilian for the CBF, which was the great villain for its shameless policy of not stopping the championships on FIFA dates”, concluded the columnist for the UOL.

Don’t miss it! The next edition of Flamengo Live will be on Tuesday (2), right after the match against Athletico by Brasileirão. You can follow the program through UOL Channel, in the app UOL Score, on Flamengo’s page on UOL Sport and on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.