Roberto Carlos talks about amputated leg for a series script about his life

taboo subject for Roberto Carlos, 80, the accident that led him to have amputated right leg should be addressed in series about the singer. This is what writer and music producer Nelson Motta tells, responsible for the first version of the production script.

In an interview with Washington Olivetto’s W/Cast podcast, Motta said that the initial idea is for the series to start with a scene from the train accident Roberto Carlos suffered at age six in Cachoeiro de Itapemerim (ES), his hometown. Afterwards, the singer appears singing the song “O Divã”, in the chapel.

READ TOO:

>> Creator of Terça Insana, Globo actress performs actors’ workshop in Curitiba

>> New song by Leo Fressato with singer from Curitiba plays with poetry and promises to be a hit

“I said: ‘Roberto, no one can tell you this better than yourself.’ He loved this idea, hopefully they keep it,” said the writer.

Motta said that he and Patrícia Andrade, also the project’s scriptwriter, did several interviews with the musician and that he was great. “And he surprisingly opened up a lot. I told him: ‘To make a feature film you have to humanize the character, and you’ve already become an entity, you’re no longer with us. You have to humanize this character, the guy has to be cuckolded, the guy has to suffer. And he agreed too, all of that”, he said, noting that the first proposal was to make a film about the singer, but the project ended up becoming a series in four episodes for TV.

About the amputated leg, one of the stories told by Roberto, according to the writer, was that until he was 13, 14 years old, he had no prosthesis. “It was those pants with a small pin there, and the crutch.”

When the singer was 14 years old, his father heard about a doctor in Rio who did prosthetics. They went to the city and found the German doctor, “maybe he was trained in a concentration camp or he was just an innocent person”, says Motta.

“The fact is that the guy was an ace. The German put a tennis ball to soften it and built a prosthesis for Roberto”, detailed the writer and music producer.

“Roberto said he ran away [após colocar a prótese], falling, stumbling, he was running along the beach. The next day, he went to a dance and danced the night away. He told things like that, I hope it comes out [na série]. He deserves it and the public deserves it”, he added.

Motta said Roberto had no problem talking about the accident. He also stated that he was hired to write a first version of the script, which will be directed by Breno Silveira.

According to Motta, the project is ready, waiting for the musician’s validation. “The film won’t happen, there will be four episodes for television…But with Roberto you can’t make a prediction”, he pondered.

Web Stories