Roberto Carlos Tells Nelson Motta His Reaction When Placing Prosthesis in Leg After Childhood Accident | celebrities



Roberto Carlos – Reproduction

Roberto Carlosreproduction

Posted 30/10/2021 13:02 | Updated 10/30/2021 1:03 PM

Rio – In an interview with Washington Olivetto’s podcast, Nelson Motta revealed a curiosity about Roberto Carlos’ childhood. The journalist, who is the scriptwriter of a series about the singer, gave details about the prosthesis that the artist wore on his leg.

“Roberto said that when he was 13, 14 years old, he didn’t even have a prosthesis in his leg. It was those pants with pins and a crutch. He used to go to school, he played. Later, his father heard that in Rio there was a doctor who he had prostheses. He went there with his father, but nothing came of it. In the third hospital they went to, they heard about a German doctor. Maybe he was trained in a concentration camp or he was just an innocent man. The guy was an ace. The German put a tennis ball to soften it and built a prosthesis for Roberto,” Nelson said.

In the interview, the journalist also said what the ‘King’ did when he put on the prosthesis. “He said he ran away [após colocar a prótese], stumbling, he ran down the beach. The next day, he went to a dance and danced the night away. He had no problem talking about the leg, the accident,” he added.