Rodrigo Caio starts knee treatment this Sunday after embezzling Flamengo against Atlético-MG – Flamengo

Flamengo took the field last Saturday night (30), and won the Atlético-MG, by 1 to 0, in a game valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. Last minute, Rodrigo Caio embezzled the team after having felt pain in his knee during the team’s warm-up at Maracanã. This Sunday (31), however, the defender performed better and started treatment on the spot.

The information was disclosed by Flamengo itself, through Twitter. Mais Querido’s office confirmed that the defender showed improvement: “This Sunday (31), the athlete Rodrigo Caio performed better and performed strengthening and treatment on his right knee”, said the post.

This Sunday (31), the athlete Rodrigo Caio performed better and performed strengthening and treatment on his right knee. #CRF — Flemish (@Flemish) October 31, 2021

In addition to Rodrigo Caio, Flamengo suffers from other embezzlements due to physical problems. Last Saturday (30), Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís were also left out, as they are handed over to the Medical Department. the midfielder Diego Ribas he also didn’t have the conditions to play, but he served an automatic suspension due to accumulation of yellow cards. David Luiz, on the other hand, remains out as he makes the last adjustments of the transition phase to return to the pitch.

Running against time to recover all players, Flamengo prepares for its next commitment. This Tuesday (02), Mais Querido will go to Curitiba, where he will face the Athletic Paranaense, in a late game, valid for the fourth round of the national tournament. The confrontation will take place from 4 pm (Brasilia time), at the Arena da Baixada.