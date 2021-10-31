Rodrigo Kossatz is the sixth eliminated from Top Chef Brasil 3 – TopChef Brasil 3

A night to take your breath away and let fans of Top Chef Brazil 3 connected on the screen of Record TV until the last minute! That was the sixth episode of the culinary reality run by Felipe Bronze.

In the first challenge of the night, the ten chefs had to split into pairs and prepare dishes that showed the perfect combination of two ingredients, based on partnerships already established in gastronomy, such as the famous café au lait, cheese with guava paste, potato with cheese, carrots with orange, among others.

But only Emanuele Lopes, Ana Galotta, Carol Galindo, Enrique Barrakhuda and Gab Thalg guaranteed the week’s immunity. The others went on to the dreaded Elimination Challenge, in which they had the mission to present a standard Top Chef dish, with the judges’ favorite ingredients.

What they didn’t imagine is that the race would be divided into two phases. In the first one, everyone cooked and Natalia Scavone won the gold knife with her Lagostim, Cabotiá and Uni, while Rodrigo Kossatz did not stand out and was eliminated for the night.

To the surprise of the public and the chefs, Carlos Eduardo, Djalma and Giovanni had to face a new challenge and prepare a dish with the classic combination of garlic and onion. At the end, a surprise: everyone guaranteed immunity and returned to the participants’ homes to continue in the competition.

O Top Chef Brazil 3 is produced by Floresta and airs on Fridays, right after The farm, from 11:15 pm.