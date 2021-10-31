Romeu Zema announces investments for the Health and Education areas of Ituiutaba and region

Governor Romeu Zema met this Saturday (10/29) with the mayors of the Microregion of Ituiutaba to announce the transfers of Valora Minas, which seeks to strengthen well-regarded hospitals in serving the population, and deliver investments in school furniture to schools state in the region. In all, R$2.9 million more are planned for the health of the municipality, in addition to R$4.3 million for education.

The event was held in partnership with the City Hall of Ituiutaba, at the Municipal Gym, in Bairro Alvorada, hosted by Mayor Leandra Guedes and the presence of deputies (André Janones, Weliton Prado, Elismar Prado, Leonídio Bolsas, Bosco, Raul Belém) in addition to mayors and councilors of the microregion of Ituiutaba.

The beneficiary institution will be Hospital São José, which previously received around R$ 1.3 million a year and will receive, after approval by the Bipartite Inter-Management Council (CIB), approximately R$ 4.2 million, a difference annual value of R$2.9 million. The transfer is scheduled to start in November 2021.

“The increase in transfers takes place through a technical definition, not a political one. The objective is to offer more resources to institutions that stand out in serving the population. It is the state doing what is right: whoever produces more, receives more. The increase in funds for Hospital São José will help strengthen the health of the municipality and the region”, explained the governor.

Reference

Hospital São José is a reference in care through SUS in the Pontal do Triângulo Mineiro region, serving nine municipalities in the micro-region (Cachoeira Dourada, Campina Verde, Canápolis, Capinópolis, Centralina, Gurinhatã, Ipiaçu and Santa Vitória, in addition to Ituiutaba).

Valora Minas is the program that allocates resources for expanding access to health, improving the quality of services provided, expanding beds, offering new services and increasing resolvability in hospitals, especially in medical specialties of medium complexity.

Health

Also in the area of ​​Health, Ituiutaba will be covered by the project of State Policy for Financing Primary Health Care. Previously, the city received R$ 479,500 and now it will receive R$ 1.09 million, an annual difference of BRL 614.6 thousand.

Ituiutaba and region will also be contemplated in the 2nd wave of the Saúde em Rede project, starting this month. The project aims to structure the Care Networks to serve the population in the model of care for chronic conditions, among other benefits. The city is part of the Samu Triângulo Norte, which will have an annual transfer increase of R$ 86,800.

education

In Education, Romeu Zema announced the allocation of funds for the purchase of furniture and other equipment for schools in the region. The municipality’s state schools will receive an investment of approximately R$4.3 million, R$1.3 million of which will be invested in the acquisition of 111 sets of teachers and 3.5 thousand sets of student portfolios, in addition to R$2.9 millions in the purchase of various furniture and equipment.

In addition, nine state schools in the municipality of Ituiutaba received funds from the Mãos à Obra program. The total investment is around R$ 2.6 million to carry out works and repairs.



Zema emphasized that Education in Minas is being placed on a level to offer higher quality education. “We want students not only to learn more, but to study in comfortable places. As soon as I took over the Government of Minas, I visited a school whose roof was supported by eucalyptus beams. That doesn’t exist anymore. Minas Gerais is the safest state in Brazil. We want it to be the best-educated state in the country too. We are on the right path”, he stated.