Round 6: cryptocurrency inspired by the Netflix series has a false valuation and no one can cash it out

A new cryptocurrency inspired by the popular South Korean Netflix series ‘Round 6’ (known as ‘Squid Game’ in the rest of the world), arrives to compete in the competitive shitcoin market. But it can be an even worse kind of scam.

The token called Squid Game (SQUID) started circulating on Tuesday (26) with a starting price of US$ 0.012, according to CoinMarketCap, but it was from Thursday that the currency started to take off for good, jumping from US$ 0.18 to $2.30.

This Friday morning, SQUID continued its price climb until it reached a new historic high of $5.65. At this rate, the cryptocurrency has already appreciated just over 46,900% in the four days it is in circulation.

Despite the rise, the project could be a scam.

CoinMarketCap has warned users that they are receiving a significant number of reports of traders failing to sell the token on PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange. That is, prices are high because traders are facing difficulties in selling the currency after purchasing it.

More than a liquidity problem for exchanges, the cryptocurrency code itself has an “anti-dump” mechanism, which supposedly would prevent a large dump of tokens in the market. In reality, the limiter affects the average user’s profit taking.

According to the project’s whitepaper, the maximum amount of SQUID the user can sell is 1/2 of the total buy value in the pool: “Buying in the market will release sell credits at a 2:1 ratio. Therefore, if there is no sale credit remaining in the pool, you will not be able to sell any more”.

O profile The project’s official Twitter was temporarily restricted. Even when the account was still online, users were not allowed to reply to tweets, a restriction that also exists in the official Telegram group. The account on Medium was also suspended while the platform investigates a possible violation of its internal rules by the project.

Remember, this isn’t the first shitcoin to try and surf the hype of the popular Netflix series. About two weeks ago, International Squid Games (SQUIDGAMES) emerged with the same purpose of being the unofficial cryptocurrency of the series.

At that time, SQUIDGAMES also had a successful release, quickly reaching a price record of $0.0062, but it didn’t take long to erase almost all the winnings. The token is currently worth $0.0007, 88% lower than the maximum.

Round 6 play-to-earn game

The Squid Game (SQUID) released this week is a cryptocurrency based on Binance Smart Chain’s BEP-20 standard, with a finite supply of 800 million tokens.

According to the project’s official website, the token will be used as a way for the user to access a set of six mini-games inspired by Round 6. To participate in the game, the user pays a SQUID fee to supply a reward pool . As in the original series, the player who wins all the matches takes the jackpot at the end.

While the cryptocurrency proposal may sound interesting to some users, it’s good to be very careful when investing in this shitcoin as it appears to be even more suspect than the one released earlier this month.

First, CoinMarketCap has alerted users that the platform is receiving a significant number of reports from traders who are unable to sell the token on PancakeSwap. In other words, the rise in prices may be a market manipulation since there is no real demand for the currency or liquidity in the decentralized exchanges.

What’s more, the Squid Games website itself is full of red lights. For example, the project misrepresents that it has partnerships with companies like Netflix and Microsoft, and says that its team is made up of a number of people who most likely have nothing to do with shitcoin.

*Update: This article was updated after publication with new information that shows signs of the project’s coup, including details about the “anti-dump” mechanism and the blocking of official accounts on Twitter and Medium. The title of the article was also changed.