Round 6 porn, adult film trades game for sex in ‘survival’ plot · TV News

A man and two women wake up trapped in a dark room with colored lighting and handcuffed to each other. To get out of there, the three of them need to get into a sex game. This is the premise of the adult movie Levels of Adrenaline, which has a plot inspired by productions such as the Round 6 series and the Deadly Games movie franchise.

The feature will be released in the early hours of this Saturday (30) to Sunday (31), at midnight, on the Sexy Hot channel. The idea is to present a “porn with a story” and mix suspense with sex to mark Halloween.

Adrenaline Levels was initially inspired by blockbuster movies with a psychological horror theme. In addition to Mortal Games, O Cubo (1997) and O Poço (2019) are also mentioned by the producer. However, the success of Round 6 on Netflix contributed to the promotion.

As in the South Korean series, in which the participants are taken to a secret place and receive a warning that they are in a deadly game when they wake up, the film puts the three protagonists in a challenge when they wake up.

Matheus (That Mário), Carol (Amanda Borges) and Laís (Lady Milf) are awakened by a white light and begin to receive guidance from a robotic female voice.

The boss of the game pronounces the rules imposed for the trio to achieve freedom. Then the sex begins: the special door of the secret room only opens when their adrenaline rises to the maximum, the peak desired by the master.

Sexy Hot is a pay TV channel, but it can also be accessed on online platforms. Subscriptions range from R$2.90 (per day) to R$39.90 (quarterly). See screenshots from the Adrenaline Levels movie below: