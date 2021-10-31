Sainz is thrilled to split the grid with Alonso and praises Leclerc

Carlos Sainz spoke about the choice of becoming a Formula 1 driver (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

At the age of 27, Carlos Sainz makes his first season for Ferrari, his fourth appearance for a different Formula 1 team. Before that, he was a Toro Rosso driver [atual AlphaTauri], Renault [Alpine] and McLaren, where he stayed until last year. With baggage in his career and the name inherited from his father, two-time rally world champion and three-time Dakar champion – the last at 57 – the Spaniard was asked why he chose to drive in Formula 1. And one of them is related to one of its current competitors in the category.

“It’s simple: when you start, at five years old, you go kart, and going to kart is much more like Formula 1 than rally, because of the type of car and the dry circuits”, he told the arm Italian from Esquire magazine. “Besides, as a child, I used to watch Fernando Alonso on TV. He was winning the world title with Renault and my dream at age 10 was to become a Formula 1 driver. Now Fernando is my opponent. It’s amazing!” he admitted.

Carlos Sainz has been on the podium three times in his debut season with Ferrari (Photo: Ferrari)

Despite the inspiration from Alonso, Sainz nowadays has superior equipment than the veteran, which makes him faster in normal conditions than the Alpine driver. Carlos, for example, ranks seventh on the leaderboard, 64.5 points ahead of #14.

The main competitor on the leaderboard is precisely his teammate Charles Leclerc, who ranks above the Spaniard by just 3.5 points. Despite the competitiveness involved between the two, which is natural for high-level drivers, Sainz assures that the relationship is very positive.

“It’s great, couldn’t wait for more. Since we spend a lot of time together it’s important to feel a good connection too, and this is our case. We do several things together: we play chess, paddle, golf”, he revealed.

The two, Ferrari and all of Formula 1 will return to the track next week, straight from the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack, for the Mexico City GP.