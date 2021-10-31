São Paulo City Hall Announces Dismissal of Employees Who Refused Vaccination

In a round to identify servers who did not get vaccinated against Covid-19, the City of São Paulo identified three people in commissioned positions who refused immunization. They were fired by decision of Mayor Ricardo Nunes and the dismissal was announced between Friday (29) and Saturday (30) in the Official Gazette.

The decision to fire people is supported by a decree published this year, which made vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for municipal civil servants and employees. This week, the presentation of the vaccine passport or official certificate that proves the immunization became mandatory for any server to have access to the Matarazzo Building, headquarters of the City Hall.

The survey of information about the vaccination of civil servants was carried out in a joint effort between the Comptroller General of the Municipality, the Executive Management Secretariat and the Municipal Health Secretariat.

The Administration and Finance coordinators of the administrative units of the São Paulo City Hall are also contributing to the task force, by checking the proof of vaccination of civil servants residing outside the city of São Paulo, as well as civil servants who did not take their doses on time. stipulated by the national vaccination calendar.

On Friday, the capital of São Paulo reached the mark of 20 million doses applied and the city already has more than 100% of first doses in people aged 12 years or more.